Top 5 AB de Villiers innings in the IPL

AB de Villiers has shocked the world with the announcement about his retirement.

Rajdeep Puri 23 May 2018, 19:02 IST

In case you missed it, AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. In a video posted on his Twitter account, he confirmed the news.

"It's time for others to take over. I have had my turn, and to be honest, I am tired. It is a tough decision, I have thought long and hard about it," he said.

However, he did not mention whether he would continue taking part in the Indian Premier League or not. He has been a part of the IPL since the beginning and has played for the Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He has single-handedly taken RCB to numerous victories over the years and has decimated opposition bowlers with ease.

Let's take a look at his top 5 innings in the IPL:

#5 47 off 17 against Deccan Chargers in 2012

In the 50th match of the season against the Deccan Chargers, AB de Villiers tore into fellow South African Dale Steyn to take RCB to victory from the jaws of defeat. With five wickets down and 39 runs required to win in three overs, AB smashed Steyn for 23 runs in the 18th over to turn the game on its head.

Steyn, who had conceded just 7 runs in his first two overs, was smashed all over the park. His shots included a scoop off a 146 kmph delivery for a four and a six over the extra cover boundary.

It did not take him much time to complete the chase as he smashed Anand Rajan for 18 runs in the 19th over to complete the chase. This victory helped RCB stay alive in the tournament, however, they failed to qualify as they finished fifth on the table.