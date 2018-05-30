Top 5 'backs-to-the-wall' blinders in IPL 2018

Top 5 performances in the IPL 2018 that were delivered when the team was in dire need.

Praveen Nvs ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 03:30 IST 492 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

IPL 2018 is over and as is the norm with IPL, it provided spectacular entertainment. There were many superlative performances with both the bat and the ball that took our breath away. A good inning deserves greater credit when it is played when the team's ship is being wrecked than when it is sailing smoothly. There is greater heroism in delivering the goods when the team has its back to the wall. Here are five 'backs-to-the-wall' blinders from the IPL.

#1 Dwayne Bravo (68 off 30) vs Mumbai Indians(MI)

Dwayne Bravo is one of the best allrounders in the history of the IPL

Dwayne Bravo's all-round skills made him a permanent fixture in the line-up of the Chennai Super Kings and in the inaugural match of the season, they were on full display.

It was also a clash between two most successful teams in the history of the IPL. Mumbai Indians and CSK, who were making a comeback, were keen to get off to a winning start.

Mumbai Indians batted first and posted a total of 165. Their bowlers decimated the CSK batting line-up and MI's victory seemed to be a foregone conclusion. But, Dwayne Bravo snatched the match back out of the fire for the Super Kings with a stupendous 68 off 30 balls.

He was dismissed at the doorstep of victory but Kedhar Jadhav completed the remaining runs. Bravo had already impressed with the ball after going for 0/25 off four overs. The champions of the IPL had well and truly arrived.