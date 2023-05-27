Top 5 innings in IPL history against MI

The Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by a whopping margin of 62 runs in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With this result, GT qualified for their second straight final while MI were knocked out of Tata IPL 2023.

Batting first, GT posted a mammoth total of 233/3 at the end of their 20 overs. The star of the show for GT was Shubman Gill (129 runs off 60 balls), who struck his third IPL century of the season.

The Indian star struck 7 fours and 10 maximums in a knock that came at a strike-rate of 215. He was well-supported by cameos from Sai Sudarshan (43 runs off 31 balls) and Hardik Pandya (28* runs off 13 balls).

In reply, MI were in the game till the 15th over with the score at 155/4 in 14.2 overs. However, after Suryakumar Yadav's (61 runs off 38 balls) following a well-made half-century, the MI innings collapsed as Mohit Sharma picked up an excellent 5-fer.

Apart from Yadav, Tilak Varma (43 runs off 14 balls) and Cameron Green (30 runs off 20 balls) contributed well to their team's cause.

However, it was Gill's marvellous innings that proved to be the difference between the two sides. The Indian youngster made batting look ridiculously easy, smashing the MI bowlers to all corners of the ground.

This gives us a great opportunity to take a look at the 5 best innings that have been played against MI in IPL history.

#1 AB de Villiers (RCB vs MI, IPL 2015)

Batting first against MI at the Wankhede Stadium, RCB posted a mammoth total of 235/1 at the end of their 20 overs. AB de Villiers (133* runs off 59 balls) struck a magnificent century, while having a dominant 215-run partnership with his close friend Virat Kohli. The South African legend struck 19 fours and 4 sixes in a knock that came at a strike-rate of 225.42.

He was well-supported by Virat Kohli (82* runs off 50 balls), who stroked an unbeaten half-century. MI managed 196/7 in reply as RCB won the match by 39 runs. AB de Villiers was awarded the POTM award for his batting exploits.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal (MI vs RR, IPL 2023)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a revelation this IPL [Image: IPL]

Batting first against MI, RR posted a par total of 212/7 at the end of their 20 overs on a great batting surface. The star of the show for RR was Yashasvi Jaiswal (124 runs off 62 balls) who struck a phenomenal hundred for his side.

The youngster single-handedly dragged his side to the score as wickets kept tumbling around him. He struck 16 boundaries and 8 sixes in a knock that came at a strike-rate of 200.

The match, however, ended in heartbreak for RR as MI chased down the score in the final over of the match. This was thanks to a fine half-century from Suryakumar Yadav (55 runs off 29 balls) and a fiery cameo from Tim David (45* runs off 14 balls). Such was the quality of Jaiswal's innings that he won the POTM award in spite of his team losing the match.

#3 Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers (DC) vs MI, IPL 2008)

Batting first, MI posted a total of 154/7 at the end of their 20 overs at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. In reply, DC chased down the score in just 12 overs at a run-rate that raises eyebrows even today.

Adam Gilchrist (109* runs off 47 balls) struck a swashbuckling century. The Australian legend struck 9 fours and 10 sixes in a knock that came at a strike-rate of 231.91.

DC chased down the target with 8 overs to spare and all 10 wickets in hand as VVS Laxman (37* runs off 26 balls) and Gilchrist posted a 155-run opening partnership. Gilchrist was awarded the POTM award for his century.

#4 AB de Villiers (RCB vs MI, IPL 2015)

Chasing a target of 210, RCB were in all sorts of trouble at 62/3 in 10.3 overs when AB de Villiers (41 runs off 11 balls) came in to bat and took the attack to the opposition. He tore into the likes of Lasith Malinga and Mitchell McClenaghan, smashing 5 fours and 3 sixes that came at a strike-rate of 372.73.

Struggling at one stage, RCB fell just 19 runs short in the end. Had de Villiers' onslaught continued for 10 more balls, the result of the match could have been different. However, he got his revenge in the next game against MI in the same season as he struck the above-mentioned century, guiding his team to a win.

#5 Ben Stokes (MI vs RR, IPL 2020)

Chasing a target of 196 against the strong MI bowling attack, RR had their work cut out. Ben Stokes (107* runs off 60 balls) scored a blistering hundred, guiding his team to a comfortable 8-wicket win.

Playing against a quality comprising the likes of James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Rahul Chahar, Stokes struck 14 fours and 3 sixes in a whirlwind knock that came at a strike-rate of 178.33.

He was ably supported by Sanju Samson (54* runs off 31 balls), who struck a fine half-century. RR won the match with eight wickets in hand and 1.4 overs to spare. Ben Stokes was awarded the POTM award.

With that, we complete our piece on 5 top innings against MI in IPL history. Can you think of any other such innings? Let us know in the comments section below.

