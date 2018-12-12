Top 5 run-getters for Chennai Super Kings

S Badrinath

The most successful T20 team across leagues all over the world, Chennai Super Kings are an example for sides in terms of strategic planning and man management. With a win percentage of more than 63 per cent, three IPL trophies and two Champions League titles and the distinction of reaching the playoffs in every season they played, CSK are unmatchable in terms of success.

Such remarkable consistency can be attributed to the stability of the team and the coaching staff. CSK have always believed in retaining the core, which is one of the major reason for them being the most popular franchise. Retaining the core has also been one of the reasons for CSK being the second in the list of number of batsmen scoring 1000 runs for a team.

Here we look at the top five run-getters for Chennai Super Kings.

5. Subramaniam Badrinath

The classy Tamil Nadu batsman, initially considered as someone fit for the longest format only, changed the perceptions of many with his performance in the IPL. Badrinath was a part of CSK for six seasons till he was bought by RCB in 2014. He was used as a floater in the middle-order, where he was the man CSK looked for when there was a top-order collapse. A crafty cricketer, Badrinath made most of his opportunities count as he applied himself beautifully to the match situations and changed his game accordingly.

Badrinath has 1441 runs from 67 innings for CSK, at an average of 30.66 and strike-rate of 118.89. His low strike-rate may be attributed to the fact that he mostly batted when the chips were down. He has 11 fifties to his name, with a best score of 71*. He retired from IPL after his stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

