Top 5 run-getters for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL history

Suresh Raina is Mr. Consistent for Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been the most consistent side in the history of the IPL. In the 10 seasons that the ‘Men in Yellow’ have featured, they have reached the playoffs every single edition, the only team to do so in the history of the competition. They have also reached the finals seven times and have won the title on three occasions.

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, who has led the side since the inception of the IPL in 2008, CSK have had some quality players representing the franchise over the years, and Dhoni's strategy to back a set of players for a long time has worked wonders for the side.

Big names such as Michael Hussey, DJ Bravo, Suresh Raina among others have been prime contributors to many of CSK's wins, while several others have managed to carve out careers by doing well for the Chennai-based franchise. On that note, here are five batsmen who have scored the most runs for CSK in the IPL.

Du Plessis has scored 1639 runs at an average of 31.51

Faf du Plessis first featured for CSK in IPL 2011. The right-handed batsman has played 96 innings for his side and has scored 1639 runs at an average of 31.51 and a strike rate of 126.75. He has provided solid starts for Chennai at the top of the order and is a pivotal part of the team’s batting line-up. Du Plessis’ ability to drop the anchor and allow the other batsmen to play their natural game has been a crucial factor in establishing him as one of the mainstays of the Chennai Super Kings batting line-up. Du Plessis' most successful season was in the year 2012, when he scored 398 runs for Chennai at an average of 33.17.

Record: Innings:57 | Runs:1639 | Average:31.51 | 100s:0 | 50s:10

Murali Vijay is an extremely gifted batsman and has often provided explosive starts at the top

Edging past Faf Du Plessis on this and bagging the fourth place is Murali Vijay. An extremely gifted batsman, the Tamil Nadu-born has often provided explosive starts at the top of the order. His ability to transfer his weight on either foot with ease and his ability to keep his head steady proves that a batsman who follows the textbook will succeed irrespective of the format that he plays in.

Vijay has played 67 innings for CSK and scored 1676 runs at an average of 26.60. The right-handed batsman has also scored two hundreds and seven fifties for the franchise. Hardcore IPL fans will never forget the whirlwind 127 he smashed against the Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram stadium. Vijay's most prolific season for Chennai was in the year 2010, when he scored 458 runs at an average of 35.23.

Record: Innings:67 | Runs:1676 | Average:26.60 | 100s:2 | 50s:7

