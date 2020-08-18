Twitter reacts as Dream11 bags IPL title sponsorship rights 

Fantasy cricket platform Dream11 has been named as the title sponsors for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Chinese smartphone company, Vivo, suspended their partnership for the upcoming season.

A few big companies that Dream11 outbid are Tata Sons, Byju’s and Unacademy. Dream11 bid Rs 222 crores for the sponsorship rights while Unacademy bid Rs 210 crores, Byju's bid Rs 125 crores and Tata Sons bid Rs 180 crores.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had told PTI that the suspension of their contract with Vivo will not be a financial loss. The two parted ways for this year due to the rising tensions between India and China.

Ganguly said:

“I wouldn't call it a financial crisis. It is just a little bit of a blip. BCCI, it's a very strong foundation - the game, the players, the administrators in the past have made this game so strong that BCCI is able to handle all these blips."

Earlier, there was speculation that Reliance Jio and Patanjali had also bid for the IPL title rights.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news:

*Dream 11 to sponsor IPL this year*



Le Patanjali: pic.twitter.com/gveVAMm0a6 — J.Rajpal (@certifiedhumour) August 18, 2020

Betting is Illegal but Dream 11 is legal.

When Gambling Co #Dream11 meets Fixing leauge #IPL2020 it's Going to feast for CSK and Mumbai Indians #Dream11 pic.twitter.com/Tnk07iK7cU — RGV 🙌🏽🙌🏽 (@ursdhampower) August 18, 2020

Right now Dream 11 to JIO AND PATANJALI pic.twitter.com/NPazdXpm7j — Hum🅾️ur🙇 (@memologyy) August 18, 2020

#Dream11 wins bid for IPL 2020 title sponsorship



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3zoxBQFD5V — Libtardu (@libtardu_) August 18, 2020

Sattori after seeing #Dream11 as an IPL sponser : pic.twitter.com/WMQ2ZdkI3L — Baba Yaga (@SurtiChurti) August 18, 2020

#Dream11 to other companies after getting IPL title sponsorship : pic.twitter.com/oDRNs6tuTa — 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) August 18, 2020

* #Dream11 has bagged IPL 2020 title sponsorship*



Dream11 to Patanjali : pic.twitter.com/HHXhaiP8D0 — Lazy Girl (@lazyy_girll) August 18, 2020

IPL 2020 to be played in UAE

The IPL 2020 has been moved out of India this year due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The tournament will be played in three cities in the United Arab Emirates – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. All the teams will have to undergo five rounds of COVID-19 tests before being cleared to play the matches.

All eyes will be on former India cricketer MS Dhoni, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket but will be playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles and will be eyeing a fourth one this season.