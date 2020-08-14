Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai with CSK teammates  

Even though the dates of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) were announced some time back, IPL fanatics have finally started the countdown as pictures of MS Dhoni and his CSK teammates arriving in Chennai surfaced on social media.

An in-flight picture first emerged, showing MS Dhoni with former India players Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla next to him. Deepak Chahar and spinner Karn Sharma, meanwhile, were seated at the front.

Fans were, however, apprehensive of the genuineness of the picture. But, everyone’s doubts were cleared when the official Twitter handle of the Chennai Super Kings posted images of the players' arrival in Chennai.

One picture had the players with the airline staff in it, while another showed the Pune boys – Kedar Jadhav and Rururaj Gaikwad posing with #WhistlePodu in the background. But, the biggest of the lot was of MS Dhoni coming out of the airport, clad in the CSK yellow and sporting a camouflage military mask.

Twitter's reaction to arrival of MS Dhoni

Fans on social media went into a similar tizzy as had been the case when MS Dhoni had started his practice at Chepauk in March this year. However, all plans were derailed as coronavrius ravaged through the world.

Hence, the players could be seen wearing masks as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) laid out by the stakeholders.

Pune boys making all the noise! Kedar and Ruturaj are back in the #HomeSweetDen! #StartTheWhistles #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/Ntomj624wg — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 14, 2020

Look who is back 🔥 sooo wanted to see him playing. He looks more cool though❤️😍.

This picture is enough for the people who made fun of him stating he has grown old.

Dekh lo bhai #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/VfdlD5UvMu — Pratiksha-235❗Stay Home❗ (@235Pratiksha) August 14, 2020

Now, what would worry the Tamil Nadu government and the players themselves is fans gathering outside the MA Chidambaram Stadium as MS Dhoni once again resumes practice.

MS Dhoni has been a part of CSK since the 1st edition of the IPL when the franchise picked him up and appointed him as the skipper. During his tenure at the Chennai-based franchise, MS Dhoni has won the IPL thrice and has led them to the play-offs in every IPL season the outfit has played.

IPL 2019 ended in heartbreak for CSK as they lost the summit clash to the Mumbai Indians. Thus, MS Dhoni would be wanting to put things right and power the Yellow Army to their 4th IPL crown when the tournament begins in the UAE on 19th September.