Twitter reacts as Patanjali joins race for IPL title sponsorship 

As per the latest developments, yoga expert Baba Ramdev's brand, Patanjali, has joined the race to become the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

After Chinese brand VIVO withdrew from its sponsorship, several Indian brands have thrown in their names for consideration to become the sponsors of the world's biggest T20 extravaganza. Apart from Patanjali, the other brands trying their luck are Amazon, Byju's and Coca Cola:

Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala told Economic Times.

"We are considering the IPL title sponsorship for this year, since we want to give the Patanjali brand a global marketing platform.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:

Patanjali to Bid for IPL sponsorship...



Can't wait to see MSD getting "Dantkanti Player Of The Match Award...🏏😍😂 — Bibhu (@Bibhu237) August 10, 2020

Screens in matches gonna light up with Chyavanprash chakka and Savasana sixer in IPL 2020#patanjaliipl #IPL2020 — Punatomy (@punatomy) August 10, 2020

Cheerleaders in Patanjali IPL 2020 would be like.. pic.twitter.com/Vlo6v2T40g — MS™ (@connectwithms) August 10, 2020

You are tuning to #Patanjali IPL.



Abe sunne me hi ajeeb lagta hai.

😂😂 — Rust Cohle (@TheCohle) August 10, 2020

First Coronil then this #PatanjaliIPL



Baba ramdev nowadays : pic.twitter.com/bHxJvNK8XM — Tonishark (@Tonishark3) August 10, 2020

There will be no Pepsi VIP Box but Giloy VIP Box #PatanjaliIPL pic.twitter.com/D5YhMI7xRx — Mojo (@Singhlicious) August 10, 2020

IPL 2020 to be played in UAE

The IPL 2020 will begin on September 19

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played between September 19 to November 10 in three cities in the United Arab Emirates – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020 was originally scheduled to begin on March 29 this year but the league was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is only the second time that the entire league will be played outside of India. The first time was in 2009 when the tournament was shifted to South Africa due to the general elections in India.

A couple of days back, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued SOPs to all the eight teams who will be staying in a bio-secure bubble in the UAE. All the teams are scheduled to leave for the UAE later this month.

They will be put up in separate hotels, and team members will be allotted rooms in a separate wing of the hotel that has a separate centralised air conditioning (AC) unit. Any player found defying the bio-secure bubble rules will be penalised.