Twitter trolls Mumbai Indians for comparing the statistics of Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli

Rishabh Pant has scored more runs than Virat Kohli in the ongoing Australia vs India series

India's young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant played a magnificent innings of 159 runs in the first innings of the 4th Test match against Australia, which propelled him above Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the list of the highest run-scorers in the series.

Pant has evolved as a player in the past few months, as the Delhiite has formed huge partnerships with KL Rahul (5th Test, England) and Ravindra Jadeja (4th Test, Australia) along with scoring crucial hundreds. These performances by the 21-year-old seem to have all but solved the problem of the wicket-keeper's position in the Indian Test team.

The Delhi player has kept the wickets well and has also chipped in with vital contributions down the order, which has made him an important player in the Indian team. He has received praise from both the fans and the critics for his performances while donning the white jersey, and it seems like Wriddhiman Saha and Parthiv Patel will again return to their roles of secondary wicket-keepers in the Indian Test squad.

Also Read - Pant is another Adam Gilchrist, says Ponting

With scores of 25, 28, 36, 30, 39, 33 and 159*, Rishabh Pant has scored 354 runs in the Test series thus far. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has scored 285 runs in the 7 innings he has batted in the series.

25, 28, 36, 30, 39, 33, 94*



Believe it or not, Rishabh Pant (285) now has more runs than Virat Kohli (282) in this series 👏🙌#CricketMeriJaan #AUSvIND — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 4, 2019

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians took note of this statistic and shared it via a tweet on their official Twitter handle. While Mumbai Indians might have tweeted the comparison with a positive intent, it did not go down well with the fans of Kohli as they unleashed their wrath in the comments. They made numerous references to Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma, who didn't exactly set the pitch on fire during the two matches he played in the series.

Here are some of the funniest trolls in response to the tweet -

Tum iska career strt hone se pahle hi khatam karvoyge... 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤦‍♂️ @1sInto2s — CHOTHA BACCHA (@pinku04) January 4, 2019

Everyone will believe uh, there's nothing surprising.. Rishabh is an imp. & permanent member of the test side unlike rohit.... So it's obvious that he will perform better than flop player rohit.... If vice versa occurres, only then it will b surprising. — 🇮🇳🏏🔥🔥 (@183_243) January 4, 2019

With today's knock from Vihari, Rohit hopes of playing a test match went in vain. May be he ll be added to squad but not in playing 11. It's a bad idea to prefer Rohit over Vihari/Pandya. — Kohli😍 (@naakuneneraaju) January 4, 2019

also tell about rohit score😂 — aman_yadav (@aman_yadav12) January 4, 2019

Better overseas record than Rohit

Better pace batting techniques then Hardik pandya — Manoj LV (@manoj_lv) January 4, 2019

Mi is always known for criticizing our skipper virat Kohli because he doesn't play for them and they are also jealous of the fact that RCB's skipper is extra talented and extra dedicated than their skipper(Rohit) — AADITHYAN virat (@AadithyanV) January 4, 2019

Runs in IPL 2018



kohli - 530 Runs

Rohit - 286 Runs😂



Even Dhoni(455 Runs) Scored morethan your Captain Rohit🤣



Pant in 2 Tests Which Rohit Played



Adelaide - Rohit(37,1),Pant(25,28)

Melbourne - Rohit(63,5),Pant(39,33)



Total Runs:

Pant - 125 Runs

Rohit - 106 Runs😂



Post it😂 — Troll Virat Haters Telugu Version (@TeamTVHTV) January 4, 2019

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has better overseas record than Rohit Sharma 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Sir Ravi Shastri (@shikanji_) January 4, 2019

this shows the character of mi, did @RCBTweets compared @ImRo45 with @imVkohli in any of their tweet — Subasish Samal (@samal95_samal) January 4, 2019

Rohit 😂😂, tweet from your original account bhai — Steve Smith (@testking_) January 4, 2019

