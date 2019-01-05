×
Twitter trolls Mumbai Indians for comparing the statistics of Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
954   //    05 Jan 2019, 16:33 IST

Rishabh Pant has scored more runs than Virat Kohli in the ongoing Australia vs India series
Rishabh Pant has scored more runs than Virat Kohli in the ongoing Australia vs India series

India's young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant played a magnificent innings of 159 runs in the first innings of the 4th Test match against Australia, which propelled him above Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the list of the highest run-scorers in the series.

Pant has evolved as a player in the past few months, as the Delhiite has formed huge partnerships with KL Rahul (5th Test, England) and Ravindra Jadeja (4th Test, Australia) along with scoring crucial hundreds. These performances by the 21-year-old seem to have all but solved the problem of the wicket-keeper's position in the Indian Test team.

The Delhi player has kept the wickets well and has also chipped in with vital contributions down the order, which has made him an important player in the Indian team. He has received praise from both the fans and the critics for his performances while donning the white jersey, and it seems like Wriddhiman Saha and Parthiv Patel will again return to their roles of secondary wicket-keepers in the Indian Test squad.

Also Read - Pant is another Adam Gilchrist, says Ponting

With scores of 25, 28, 36, 30, 39, 33 and 159*, Rishabh Pant has scored 354 runs in the Test series thus far. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has scored 285 runs in the 7 innings he has batted in the series.

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians took note of this statistic and shared it via a tweet on their official Twitter handle. While Mumbai Indians might have tweeted the comparison with a positive intent, it did not go down well with the fans of Kohli as they unleashed their wrath in the comments. They made numerous references to Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma, who didn't exactly set the pitch on fire during the two matches he played in the series.

Here are some of the funniest trolls in response to the tweet -

Fetching more content...
