"Two titles in a row for Gujarat Titans?" - Fans react as GT sign Dasun Shanaka as injured Kane Williamson’s replacement

Gujarat Titans (GT) have named Sri Lanka white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for the injured Kane Williamson in the ongoing IPL 2023.

The all-rounder is an explosive middle-order batter who bowls right-arm seam. He smashed 124 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 187 while averaging 62 during the recently concluded T20I series in India.

For the uninitiated, Shanaka was also the leading runscorer for Sri Lanka in the ODI series against India, amassing 121 runs in three games. The 31-year-old joins GT for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

GT fans were delighted as Dasun Shanaka joined GT for the IPL 2023. One tweeted:

"Dasun Shanaka will make GT even stronger. Two titles in a row for Gujarat Titans?"

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Dasun Shanaka finally in the IPL.



Great to see Shanaka in the IPL, he really deserved a go the way he was batting in the last year or so.

Vineeth @VineethBagrecha Dasun Shanaka in GT! This team is just becoming brutal

Dr. Cric Point @drcricpoint

And then, Titans bringing him make their side even more stronger as they can now drop an overseas bowler for an all-rounder Shanaka.



Dr. Cric Point @drcricpoint

And then, Titans bringing him make their side even more stronger as they can now drop an overseas bowler for an all-rounder Shanaka.

#IPL2023 Dasun Shanaka in IPL - really wanted to see him.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Dasun Shanaka in last 6 innings in T20Is in India:



47*(19), 74*(38), 33*(18), 45(27), 56*(22), 23(17).



•Innings - 6

•Runs - 278

•Average - 139.0

•Strike rate - 197.16



CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Dasun Shanaka in last 6 innings in T20Is in India:

47*(19), 74*(38), 33*(18), 45(27), 56*(22), 23(17).

•Innings - 6

•Runs - 278

•Average - 139.0

•Strike rate - 197.16

Don't know how but he hasn't played IPL yet, it's shocking. But welcome to IPL, Dasun Shanaka!

Tamilviewersdotcom @tamilviewerss @StarSportsTamil Experts, GT has signed Dasun Shanaka as replacement for Kane. GT lineup is getting deadly now. Well deserved! #staraikelungal

aathma @aathma_h



But he'll warm the bench unless miller is not worthy 🤷🏻‍♂️..



*Dass has to face rashid only in the nets



aathma @aathma_h

But he'll warm the bench unless miller is not worthy 🤷🏻‍♂️..

*Dass has to face rashid only in the nets

#IPL2023 #dasunshanaka

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo JUST IN: Dasun Shanaka has been signed by Gujarat Titans as a replacement for Kane Williamson #IPL2023

Happy for Dassa..

Shakti Man 💥 @IamShaktiMann @ESPNcricinfo Dasun Shanaka is my favourite srilankan player. He deserves to play IPL not as replacement but as a auction pick player.But its okay finally he will be playing.There is a famous saying do your work sincerely karma will reward you when the right time comes.Happy for you Shanaka

Yathaarth¹⁸ @ymp_1832 @gujarat_titans

Yathaarth¹⁸ @ymp_1832 @gujarat_titans

Dasun Shanaka finally in the IPL and imo he should play instead of Josh Little and bring in Mavi or Kishore as an extra bowler. W

Mushfick Muzammir @MushfickM Dasun Shanaka will feast in Indian grounds, given that he gets a chance in the XI

Overall, Dasun Shanaka has played 181 T20s, scoring 3702 runs, including three centuries and 15 fifties. He has also scalped 59 wickets. He will also bring leadership traits like Williamson to the squad.

Why Dasun Shanaka replaced Kane Williamson in GT squad for IPL 2023?

For the uninitiated, Williamson suffered an on-field injury to his right leg while attempting to complete a catch on the boundary ropes in their opening game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31. He was forced off the field and Sai Sudarshan came in as an impact player. GT, though, went on to win the game by five wickets against CSK.

In a recent press release, GT stated:

"We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings. We wish our Titan a speedy recovery and hope for his early return.”

It added:

“It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon.”

Kane Williamson also expressed his disappointment after being ruled out of the IPL 2023.

"Sad to be leaving so soon. I will miss the camp for sure. See you soon," said Williamson to his fans in the video shared by the franchise.

GT full squad for IPL 2023

Squad strength 25 players (Overseas 8)

Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad.

