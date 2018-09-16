Unique ODI records held by MS Dhoni

Dhoni has been an exceptional ODI cricketer for India

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful players in Indian cricket history. He is the best wicket-keeper batsman India has ever had. The talismanic player has achieved everything in World Cricket. He captained the Indian team for almost a decade and under his captaincy, Team India reached its pinnacle.

Dhoni has achieved the rare feat of winning a 50-over World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy to his name. He has also won Asia Cup as captain. Apart from being a great limited-overs captain, Dhoni was also an astute Test captain. Under his captaincy, India reached the number one ranking in Tests.

The former India skipper has a lot of records to his name, especially in ODIs. While many of these records like being the wicket-keeper with highest number of stumpings in international cricket, scoring the highest individual score by a wicket-keeper in ODIs are well known, there are a few records that even a die-hard Dhoni fan might not know of.

Let us take a look at 5 unique ODI records held by MS Dhoni.

#5 Most number of not outs in ODIs

Dhoni after finishing a match against Sri Lanka

One of the things that is loved and admired about MS Dhoni is his ability to get his team over the line. While many batsmen throw their wicket away at the end of the innings, Dhoni believes in batting till the end. He is arguably the best finisher in world cricket.

Dhoni has played some miraculous innings at the end of innings and has anchored a lot of run chases. In the process, he has made a unique record to his name. Dhoni has remained not out 78 times in ODIs, which is highest by any player.

