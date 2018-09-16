Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Unique ODI records held by MS Dhoni

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.64K   //    16 Sep 2018, 16:24 IST

Dhoni
Dhoni has been an exceptional ODI cricketer for India

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful players in Indian cricket history. He is the best wicket-keeper batsman India has ever had. The talismanic player has achieved everything in World Cricket. He captained the Indian team for almost a decade and under his captaincy, Team India reached its pinnacle.

Dhoni has achieved the rare feat of winning a 50-over World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy to his name. He has also won Asia Cup as captain. Apart from being a great limited-overs captain, Dhoni was also an astute Test captain. Under his captaincy, India reached the number one ranking in Tests. 

The former India skipper has a lot of records to his name, especially in ODIs. While many of these records like being the wicket-keeper with highest number of stumpings in international cricket, scoring the highest individual score by a wicket-keeper in ODIs are well known, there are a few records that even a die-hard Dhoni fan might not know of.

Let us take a look at 5 unique ODI records held by MS Dhoni.


#5 Most number of not outs in ODIs

Dho
Dhoni after finishing a match against Sri Lanka

One of the things that is loved and admired about MS Dhoni is his ability to get his team over the line. While many batsmen throw their wicket away at the end of the innings, Dhoni believes in batting till the end. He is arguably the best finisher in world cricket.

Dhoni has played some miraculous innings at the end of innings and has anchored a lot of run chases. In the process, he has made a unique record to his name. Dhoni has remained not out 78 times in ODIs, which is highest by any player.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Chennai Super Kings Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
Top 5 world records held by MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
3 Players who are set to make a comeback in the ODI side...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can be selected for Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
From cult hero to legend: MS Dhoni's astonishing journey
RELATED STORY
5 Interesting Captaincy Records Held by MS Dhoni 
RELATED STORY
M S Dhoni - The most successful yet most criticized...
RELATED STORY
All-time Asia ODI XI post year 2000
RELATED STORY
Where should MS Dhoni bat in the Asia Cup 2018?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Suresh Raina deserves another chance in the...
RELATED STORY
Greatest Asian ODI XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Today
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us