Usha International trade partners meet Mumbai Indians players

Mebin Mathew
CONTRIBUTOR
News
33   //    07 May 2019, 20:57 IST

Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Ben Cutting at Usha International Trade Partners Meet & Greet
Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Ben Cutting at Usha International Trade Partners Meet & Greet

As part of its commitment to creating the best experiences not only for its customers but also its trade partners, USHA International Ltd, one of India’s leading consumer durables companies and an ‘Official Partner’ of Mumbai Indians for the sixth consecutive year, organized an exclusive ‘Meet and Greet’ event for their trade partners in Mumbai. Quinton de Kock, Ben Cutting, and Suryakumar Yadav interacted with the Usha dealers, as well as some of Usha’s high performing employees.

The players first stopped by at The Hab Experiential Zone and witnessed how the Usha Memory Craft 15000 sewing machine could be used creatively as each of them saw their own embroidered portraits being created. This was followed by an interaction with all those present wherein the players answered the audience’s questions, and then obliged those who wanted to capture the moment to treasure forever. Attendees also received autographed MI merchandise as memorabilia to take home.

Everyone was very thrilled to have interacted and had their pictures clicked with their favorite players. Mr Vimal Jain, Swati Sewing Machine, Malad, said, “I can’t believe this is happening for real, I have been following all three of these players closely this cricketing season and thanks to Usha, today I am actually getting to meet with them is person and even have a photograph with them...it’s a moment I will treasure for life!”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Harvinder Singh, President – Appliances and Sewing Machines Business, Usha International, said “At Usha International, we value our trade partners and occasions like this take our relationships beyond the regular. This ‘Meet and Greet’ with MI players is a way to acknowledge and express gratitude towards our partners for their continued efforts in making Usha International a leading consumer durables brand in India.”

Speaking at the event, the Mumbai Indians spokesperson said “Our partnership with Usha is a longstanding one and it was a delight to meet with the people who make the brand Usha successful. Interactions like this one are fun and help our cricketers connect first hand with fans.”                            

This collaboration with Mumbai Indians aligns perfectly with the Usha brand ethos ‘Play’ promoting an active and healthy lifestyle, in addition to their range of modern appliances catering to the same. Usha has always been supportive of numerous sporting initiatives in the country like Ultimate Flying Disc, Football, Marathon, Junior Golf training, Cricket for deaf, Training Program and National Athletics Championship for the Blind.

This cricketing season, Usha has upped the ante on consumer engagement and brand recall through a series of activations spanning across various media platforms.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Quinton de Kock Ben Cutting Press Release
