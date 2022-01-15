“I was unsold twice and then picked in final round” - Venkatesh Iyer recounts his incredible KKR story

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Venkatesh Iyer has recalled going unsold twice at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction before eventually being picked in the final round.

Iyer was one of the chief architects of KKR’s turnaround in IPL 2021, smashing 370 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 128.47, having made his debut in the UAE leg. The Kolkata franchise were languishing in the bottom half of the points after the first leg, but a stunning revival culminated in them ending up as runners-up.

In an interaction on chat show Backstage with Boria, the batting all-rounder revealed that having a good Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign brought him some limelight. He, however, admitted that it was a nerve-wracking auction for him. The 27-year-old said:

“Huge thanks to KKR. Had it not been for KKR, I wouldn’t have been anywhere. I had a decent Mushtaq Ali last year - a few good scores and one particular innings where I finished the game for my side. With these knocks coming in, KKR scouted me and they picked me in the auction. It was down to the wire in the auction. I was unsold twice and then picked by KKR in the final round.”

Iyer scored 227 runs in five games for Madhya Pradesh at a strike rate of 149.34 during the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The left-handed batter praised the Kolkata franchise for making him feel part of the setup even though he did not play any matches in the first half. He elaborated:

“Once I was in KKR, there was a point where I felt like I was somewhere, I am doing something correct in my life. Then the first phase happened and I did not get my opportunity. But, thanks to KKR for believing in me and making me understand that even though I am not playing, I am there in the mix. They did not ignore me altogether or any player for that matter. They always kept pushing me that I’ll play, and when I play, I am going to do well.”

KKR won only two of their seven matches in the first half of IPL 2021 held in India before the tournament was suspended due to COVID-19 cases.

“It was the team that made me do it” - Venkatesh Iyer on KKR heroics

While Iyer won plenty of plaudits for his success with the bat during IPL 2021, the 27-year-old himself credited the franchise for his success. He said:

“That spirit that KKR showed brought out the best in me. It would be very wrong if I say that it was me who did that. It was the team that made me do it, which is something I would like to cherish.”

Iyer termed the unplanned IPL break due to COVID-19 as a blessing in disguise for the franchise and added:

“We were not where we wanted to be at the end of the first leg in India. But then came UAE and what happened was a story that can be told even 20-30 years later. It was a really special journey.”

KKR went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2021 final. Chasing 193, they lost by 27 runs despite fifties from Iyer and Shubman Gill.

