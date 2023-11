Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is the domestic List A tournament in India. The 2023 edition of the tournament will start on Thursday, November 23. A total of 38 teams will participate across five groups this season.

Tripura, Pondicherry, Saurashtra, Sikkim, Odisha, Railways, Kerala, and Mumbai are placed in Group A. All their matches will take place in Alur and Bengaluru.

Group B consists of Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Services, Meghalaya and Manipur, and they will play all their matches in Jaipur.

Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Bihar, Mizoram, Delhi, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir make up Group C. A total of seven matches in Group C will take place in Anand, while the remaining 21 matches will occur at different venues in Ahmedabad.

Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra are drawn in Group D. They will face each other at different venues in Chandigarh.

Group E has Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Baroda, Bengal and Goa. Mumbai and Thane will host all the matches of this group.

Saurashtra and Maharashtra played the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, Maharashtra scored 248/9 with the help of a century from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Sheldon Jackson powered his way to 133 runs off 136 deliveries to help Saurashtra chase down the target of 249 runs in 46.3 overs with five wickets in hand.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, 23 November

Haryana vs Uttarakhand, ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand - 9:00 AM

Chandigarh vs Mizoram, Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka, Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Meghalaya vs Vidarbha, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Bengal vs Nagaland, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai 9:00 AM

Chhattisgarh vs Services, Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai - 9:00 AM

Hyderabad vs Manipur, Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Baroda vs Punjab, Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane - 9:00 AM

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra, KL Saini Ground, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan, Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Kerala vs Saurashtra, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Delhi, Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Mumbai vs Sikkim, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Assam vs Gujarat, Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Puducherry vs Railways, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Odisha vs Tripura, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 9:00 AM

Saturday, 25 November

Manipur vs Vidarbha, Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Chandigarh vs Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Haryana, Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Puducherry vs Saurashtra, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 9:00 AM

Delhi vs Mizoram, ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand - 9:00 AM

Kerala vs Mumbai, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Baroda vs Bengal, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai - 9:00 AM

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya, Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Odisha vs Railways, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh, Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Sikkim vs Tripura, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Gujarat vs Rajasthan, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Maharashtra vs Services, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Goa vs Tamil Nadu, Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane - 9:00 AM

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand, KL Saini Ground, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai - 9:00 AM

Monday, 27 November

Andhra vs Assam, Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Mumbai vs Railways, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 9:00 AM

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Puducherry vs Sikkim, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat, Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, KL Saini Ground, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab,

Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai - 9:00 AM

Jharkhand vs Meghalaya, Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Kerala vs Odisha, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Mizoram vs Uttarakhand, ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand - 9:00 AM

Bengal vs Tamil Nadu, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai - 9:00 AM

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Baroda vs Nagaland, Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane - 9:00 AM

Manipur vs Services, Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Delhi vs Karnataka, Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Chandigarh vs Haryana, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Saurashtra vs Tripura, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Wednesday, 29 November

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Goa vs Punjab, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai - 9:00 AM

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha, Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai - 9:00 AM

Hyderabad vs Services, Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane - 9:00 AM

Chhattisgarh vs Manipur, KL Saini Ground, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Karnataka, Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Andhra vs Rajasthan, Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Railways vs Sikkim, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Delhi vs Jammu and Kashmir, ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand - 9:00 AM

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand, Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Odisha vs Saurashtra, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 9:00 AM

Haryana vs Mizoram, Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Kerala vs Tripura, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Mumbai vs Puducherry, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh, Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Friday, 1 December

Goa vs Nagaland, Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane - 9:00 AM

Meghalaya vs Services, KL Saini Ground, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Chandigarh vs Karnataka, ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand - 9:00 AM

Jammu and Kashmir vs Mizoram, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Delhi vs Haryana, Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Mumbai vs Saurashtra, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Uttarakhand, Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Kerala vs Sikkim, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 9:00 AM

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha, Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai - 9:00 AM

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh, Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Railways vs Tripura, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Andhra vs Gujarat, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Odisha vs Puducherry, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh, Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra, Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai - 9:00 AM

Jharkhand vs Manipur, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Sunday, 3 December

Kerala vs Puducherry, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Mumbai vs Tripura, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 9:00 AM

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh, Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Odisha vs Sikkim, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan, Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra, Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Nagaland vs Punjab, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai - 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Mizoram, Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Railways vs Saurashtra, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Jharkhand vs Services, Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane - 9:00 AM

Hyderabad vs Vidarbha, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Bengal vs Goa, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai - 9:00 AM

Manipur vs Meghalaya, KL Saini Ground, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Haryana vs Karnataka, ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand - 9:00 AM

Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand, Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Chandigarh vs Delhi, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Tuesday, 5 December

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh, Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Maharashtra vs Manipur, Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Bengal vs Punjab, Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane - 9:00 AM

Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai - 9:00 AM

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya, Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Baroda vs Goa, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai - 9:00 AM

Services vs Vidarbha, KL Saini Ground, Jaipur - 9:00 AM

Puducherry vs Tripura, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Karnataka vs Mizoram, Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Haryana vs Jammu and Kashmir, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Bihar vs Chandigarh, ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand - 9:00 AM

Saurashtra vs Sikkim, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Delhi vs Uttarakhand, Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad - 9:00 AM

Kerala vs Railways, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 9:00 AM

Assam vs Rajasthan, Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park, Chandigarh - 9:00 AM

Mumbai vs Odisha, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur - 9:00 AM

Saturday, 9 Decemebr

Preliminary Quarter-Final - TBC vs TBC, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot - 9:00 AM

Preliminary Quarter-Final - TBC vs TBC, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot - 9:00 AM

Monday, 11 December

1st Quarter-Final - TBC vs TBC, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot - 9:00 AM

2nd Quarter-Final - TBC vs TBC, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot - 9:00 AM

3rd Quarter-Final - TBC vs TBC, Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot - 9:00 AM

4th Quarter-Final - TBC vs TBC, Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot - 9:00 AM

Wednesday, 13 December

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot - 9:00 AM

Thursday, 14 December

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot - 9:00 AM

Saturday, 16 December

Final: TBC vs TBC, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot - 9:00 AM

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: JioCinema App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Full Squads

Andhra

Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Karan Shinde, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pinninti Tapaswi, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Yara Sandeep, Kavuri Saiteja, KV Sasikanth, Manish Golamaru, KN Prudhvi Raj (wk), KS Bharat (c & wk), Bodhala Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Prithvi Raj, Tripurana Vijay

Chhattisgarh

Ashutosh Singh, Harpreet Singh, Rishabh Tiwari, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Amandeep Khare (c), Mayank Yadav, Eknath Kelkar (wk), Shashank Chandrakar, Ashish Chouhan, Shubham Agarwal, Shubham Singh, Sourabh Majumdar

Goa

Ishaan Gadekar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rahul Tripathi, Shubham Tari, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Deepraj Gaonkar, Lakshay Garg, Mohit Redkar, Samar Dubhashi (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Heramb Parab, Manthan Khutkar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Vikash Kanwar Singh

Bengal

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ranjot Khaira, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Subham Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Mohammed Kaif, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel (wk), Shakir Gandhi (wk), Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Ravi Kumar, Saksham Chaudhary

Himachal Pradesh

Amit Kumar, Ankit Kalsi, Ekant Sen, Mukul Negi, Nikhil Gangta, Prashant Chopra, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Rishi Dhawan, Vinay Galetiya, Ankush Bains (Wk), Shubham Arora (Wk), Arpit Guleria, Kanwar Abhinay, Vaibhav Arora

Jammu and Kashmir

Abdul Samad, Abhinav Puri, Henan Nazir, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Lone Nasir, Shubham Pundir, Vivrant Sharma, Yudhvir Singh, Fazil Rashid (Wk), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Rasikh Dar, Sahil Lotra, Umran Malik

Manipur

Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Chingakham Bidash, Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, L Kishan Singha, Kishan Thokchom, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Rex Rajkumar, Ahmed Shah (Wk), Prafullomani Singh (Wk), Ajay Lamabam, Bikash Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sultan Karim

Mizoram

Agni Chopra, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhriatrenga, Remruatdika Ralte, Vikash Kumar (c), Zothanzuala, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, B Lalnunfela, Jehu Anderson (Wk), C Lalrinsanga, G Lalbiakvela, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte, Mohit Jangra, Tc Vanlalremruata

Services

Anshul Gupta, Rajat Paliwal, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Vikas Hathwala, Arjun Sharma, Mohit Kumar, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Ahlawat (Wk), Nakul Sharma (Wk), Nitin Tanwar, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Vikas Yadav, Vineet Dhankhar

Tamil Nadu

Baba Indrajith, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, Sonu Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Vimal Khumar, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Narayan Jagadeesan (Wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (Wk), Kuldeep Sen, Manimaran Siddharth, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sikkim

Ashish Thapa, James Lepcha, Nilesh Lamichaney, Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Sumit Singh, Ankur Malik, Bhim Luitel, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri (Wk), Bijay Prasad, Md Saptulla, Rahul Tamang, Sankar Praad

Tripura

Bikramjit Debnath, Bikramkumar Das, Ganesh Satish, Kaushal Acharjee, Pallab Das, Rajat Dey, Samrat Singha, Sudip Chatterjee, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Rana Dutta, Riman Saha, Joydeep Banik, Nirupam Sen, Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Abhijit Sarkar, Ajay Sarkar, Arjun Debnath, Chiranjit Paul, Sankar Paul, Subham Ghosh, Tushar Saha

Odisha

Abhishek Yadav, Anurag Sarangi, Devendra Kunwar, Sandeep Pattnaik, Shantanu Mishra, Subhranshu Senapati, Tarani Sa, Abhishek Raut, Biplab Samantray, Debabrata Pradhan, Govinda Poddar, Kartik Biswal, Rakesh Pattnaik, Prabin Luha, Rajesh Dhuper, Harshit Rathod, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty

Vidarbha

Atharva Taide (c), Danish Malewar, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Aman Mokhade, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wadkar (Wk), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Siddhesh Wath (Wk), Aditya Thakare, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Parth Rekhade, Rajneesh Gurbani, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur

Arunachal Pradesh

Aryan Sahani, Kumar Nyompu, Neelam Obi (c), Teshi Tiku, Yorjum Sera, Aprameya Jaiswal, Licha John, Nabam Abo, Techi Doria, Kamsha Yangfo (Wk), Agnivesh Ayachi, Divyanshu Yadav, Yab Niya

Meghalaya

Anish Charak, Kishan Lyngdoh, Larry Sangma, Nafees Siddique, Tanmay Mishra, Bamanbha Jesperly Shangpliang, Raj Biswa ©, Rajesh B Bishnoi, Swarajeet Das, Nakul Verma (Wk), Akash Choudhary, Dippu Sangma, Lakhan Singh, Sanvert Kurkalang

Railways

Ashutosh Sharma, Bhargav Merai, Mohammad Saif, Pratham Singh, Raj Choudhary, Shivam Chaudhary, Adarsh Singh, Vivek Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Upendra Yadav, Karn Sharma, Kunal Yadav, Rahul Sharma

Assam

Abhilash Gogoi, Denish Das, Pallav Kumar Das, Rishav Das, Saahil Jain, Subham Mandal, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarmah, Riyan Parag (c), Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Erik Roy (Wk), Kunal Saikia (Wk), Ruhinandan Pegu (Wk), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (Wk), Abir Chakraborty, Avinav Choudhury, Bhargav Dutta, Bishal Roy, Darshan Rajbongshi, Mayukh Hazarika, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Pushparaj Sharma, Rahul Singh, Sunil Lachit

Uttarakhand

Avneesh Sudha, Jiwanjot Singh (c), Kunal Chandela, Dikshanshu Negi, Mayank Mishra, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare (Wk), Akhil Rawat (Wk), Abhay Negi, Agrim Tiwari, Akash Madhwal, Deepak Dhapola, Himanshu Bisht, Piyush Singh, Rajan Kumar, Yuvraj Chaudhary

Mumbai

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ajit Yadav, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Jay Bista, Sagar Mishra, Sairaj Patil, Saksham Jha, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore (Wk), Prasad Pawar (Wk), Atharva Ankolekar, Khizer Dafedar, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Sylvester Dsouza, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande

Baroda

Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Mahesh Pithiya, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki (c & Wk), Atit Sheth, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Mitesh Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Pradeep Yadav, Soyeb Sopariya

Rajasthan

Abhijeet Tomar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Deepak Hooda (c), Kukna Ajay, Mahipal Lomror, Sahil Dhiwan, Kunal Singh Rathore (Wk), Samarpit Joshi (Wk), Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar

Karnataka

Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose, Ravikumar Samarth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manoj Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde, BR Sharath (Wk), Krishnan Shrijith, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vasuki Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Kerala

Ajnas M, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Abdul Basith, Akhil Scaria, Shreyas Gopal, Vaisakh Chandran, Mohammed Azharuddeen (Wk), Sanju Samson (c & Wk), Vishnu Vinod, Akhin Sathar, Basil Thampi, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Sijomon Joseph, Sudhesan Midhun

Saurashtra

Arpit Vasavada, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai (Wk), Sheldon Jackson (Wk), Tarang Gohel (Wk), Ankur Panwar, Devang Karamta, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Yurajsinh Dodiya, Yuvraj Chudasama

Delhi

Ayush Badoni, Gagan Vats, Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Kandpal, Yash Dhull (c), Lalit Yadav, Mayank Rawat, Pranshu Vijayran, Anuj Rawat (Wk), Lakshay Thareja (Wk), Divij Mehra, Harsh Tyagi, Harshit Rana, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Sumit Mathur, Suyash Sharma

Hyderabad

Chandan Sahani, Kartikeya Kak, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Nitesh Reddy, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama Milind, CTL Rakshan

Chandigarh

Ankit Kaushik, Arjun Azad, Arslan Khan, Gaurav Puri, Manan Vohra (c), Nipun Pandita, Raj Bawa, Vishu Kashyap, Arjit Pannu (wk), Mayank Sidhu, Bhagmender Lather, Karan Kaila, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma

Bihar

Babul Kumar, Harsh Singh, Mangal Mahrour, Sakibul Gani, Ashutosh Aman, Himanshu Singh, Malay Raj, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Sharman Nigrodh, Abhijeet Saket, Shishir Saket, Veer Pratap Singh

Gujarat

Chirag Gandhi, Kshitij Patel, Priyank Panchal (c), Umang Kumar, Vishal Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Kathan Patel, Saurav Chauhan, Het Patel (wk), Urvil Patel (wk),

Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Jayveer Parmar, Piyush Chawla, Shen Patel

Madhya Pradesh

Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma (c), Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Saransh Jain, Venkatesh Iyer, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Ankit Kushwah, Arshad Khan, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya, Mihir Hirwani, Rahul Batham

Jharkhand

Kumar Deobrat, Saurabh Tiwary, Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Virat Singh (c), Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram, Anukul Roy, Monu Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Nazim Siddiqui (wk), Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh

Haryana

Mayank Shandilya, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Aman Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Yuvraj Singh, Himanshu Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Menaria, Sumit Kumar, Kapil Hooda (wk), Amit Rana, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anshul Kamboj

Puducherry

Paras Dogra, Abin Mathew, Damodaran Rohit, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Akash Kargave, Manik Beri, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Premraj Rajavelu, Jay Pande, Arun Karthik (wk), Aravind Akash (wk), A Aravinddaraj, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Sagar Udeshi

Punjab

Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mandeep Singh (c), Gaurav Chaudhary, Anmol Malhotra, Naman Dhir, Sanvir Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vikrant Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Baltej Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Prerit Dutta, Jassinder Singh

Nagaland

Joshua Ozukum, Hokaito Zhimomi, Rongsen Jonathan, Sedezhalie Rupero, Shamwang Wangnao, Akavi Yeptho, Imliwati Lemtur, Jaganath Sinivas, Oren Ngullie (wk), Sumit Kumar (wk), Chopise Hopongkyu, Tahmeed Rahman, Khrievitso Kense, Nagaho Chishi, Karan Tewatiya