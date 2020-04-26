Vijay Shankar relives disastrous Nidahas Trophy final

Vijay Shankar has had a mixed start to his international career

IPL franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar relived the famous Nidahas Trophy final when talking to David Warner. Vijay Shankar endured a disastrous outing and failed with both bat and ball.

In episode four of David Warner's Instagram Live show Warner's Corner, Vijay Shankar shared some candid moments where he talked about events on and off the field. However, on being asked about the Nidahas Trophy final, Shankar articulated the bitter-sweet memory by describing his antics with the bat.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder elaborated on what went wrong during his innings of 17, which came off 19 deliveries when India needed more than 10 runs per over. He also spoke about how that innings haunted him for quite a few days.

Vijay Shankar explained,

"When I walked in, we were chasing 50 something in five overs. I scored 17 runs off 19 deliveries and missed four consecutive balls. In the last over we needed runs. I scored a boundary and got out... The next few days were miserable... I was struggling to find things which would make me feel good," he said.

Apart from his failure with the bat, Shankar was also plundered for runs by the Bangladesh batsmen. He was smashed for 48 runs in his allotted quota of four overs.

What a game! What a final! What a player! @DineshKarthik you beauty! That was a great shot under pressure to finish things off! Hats off🏆🏆🏆🤗🤗🤗😊😊😊 #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/fxPH8OPRPJ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 18, 2018

Dinesh Karthik's heroics saved Vijay Shankar's day

Vijay Shankar (R) was unable to finish off the match for India in the final of the Nidahas Trophy

Advertisement

However, Shankar's bad outing didn't deter Dinesh Karthik from saving India from an embarrassing defeat.

Shankar took strike in the last over. He played a dot ball and could only manage a single off two of the first three deliveries. He then hit a much-needed boundary on the fourth ball but failed to take India home and got out the very next ball.

However, the good thing for India was that Karthik crossed Shankar before the catch was completed, meaning that the former was on strike with India still needing five runs. The wicket-keeper batsman hit a brilliant six over cover and guided India to an improbable victory at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.