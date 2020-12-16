Virat Kohli is the most popular Indian Instagram influencer, but MS Dhoni beats him in engagement rate

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has topped the social media charts to emerge as the most popular Indian Instagram influencer of 2020. However, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has a much better engagement rate than his successor on the photo-sharing site.

According to AI-driven influencer marketing platform ClanConnect.ai, Virat Kohli has the most followers among India's Instagram users. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has over eight crore fans on the photo-sharing site. The player's wife Anushka Sharma reached the number one position on the engagement rate leaderboard.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni finished in the Top 10 of the most-followed Indian Instagram influencers. However, his engagement rate of 10.98% was much higher than Virat Kohli's 1.84%.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Instagram

Though MS Dhoni has not been so active on social media, the 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning captain announced his retirement from international cricket via an IGTV video.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as retired," MS Dhoni captioned the video, which received over 36 million views.

On Twitter, MS Dhoni's response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter became the most retweeted post by an Indian athlete this year. Dhoni attained the second position behind Virat Kohli on the list of most talked-about Indian sportspersons on the microblogging site.

Advertisement

Dhoni played only 14 matches in 2020 and mentioned that he was 'definitely not' going to retire from the IPL in CSK's last game of the tournament. After the toss, the words 'definitely not' trended on social media platforms for quite some time.

Fans are anticipating the Chennai Super Kings captain's return to the cricket field next year. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will lead the Indian cricket team in a historic pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide this week.