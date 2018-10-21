Virat Kohli's career team-mates XI so far

The cricket fans in India were worried when Sachin Tendulkar was in the final stages of his career. The man who won the country many matches was soon going to hang up his boots. While everyone expected that India would need a few more years to find a batsman of such calibre, the man who was carrying Tendulkar on his shoulders in the World Cup win celebrations was thinking otherwise.

Virat Kohli became the true successor to Sachin Tendulkar and the fan's hopes of another World Cup win would rest on him. Virat himself has been lucky to start his IPL and India career where he got to learn from the legends of the game.

In this slideshow, we have compiled a list of players who have influenced his game and motivated the youngster. Hence, naturally, they are the best players Virat Kohli has ever played with.

OPENERS: SACHIN TENDULKAR AND CHRIS GAYLE

The Gayle-Kohli partnership has been a treat to watch

Sachin Tendulkar walks into any best squad in the World. He has been Kohli's inspiration and role-model and will open the innings for this team. The opportunity to witness Sachin and Kohli bat will excite a lot of cricket fans.

The Gayle-Kohli partnership was one of the attracting reasons to watch IPL. They still hold most of the records in the IPL and their bonding impressed many of the fans. Gayle has been a terrific performer for Windies across formats and he will partner up with Sachin at the top.

MIDDLE-ORDER: VIRAT KOHLI, AB DE VILLIERS AND YUVRAJ SINGH

All the 3 have played together at RCB

Rahul Dravid is one of the best No.3's to have played with Virat. However, Virat Kohli's current form will confirm his spot in any squad.

ABD is the middle-order player to have played alongside Virat. Though he has quit international cricket, we can witness one more season of their partnership in the IPL next year.

Yuvi's bond with Virat has been an excellent one which has resulted in a lot of wins for India. Their on-field camaraderie is good to watch and this middle-order will cause a worry to any other team.

