Virat Kohli's numbers against CSK in IPL

Virat Kohli is playing his last IPL as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain. In the first match after the IPL restart, his team was thrashed by Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just 5 runs.

Kohli is aiming to take his team to their first title in his last outing as captain.

RCB is set to play Chennai Super Kings on Friday. The match will take place in Sharjah. Sharjah is known for high-scoring matches. Last season Kohli played some good knocks in Sharjah. CSK is on a roll this season as they have managed to win six out of their eight games so far.

If RCB wants to win their game against men in yellow, then they need some fireworks from their captain. There is no doubt that it will not be easy to stop RCB if Kohli gets going. So far Kohli has managed 203 runs in eight matches this season.

On that note, let's take a look at how Kohli has performed overall against CSK in the IPL.

Kohli's numbers against CSK in the IPL

Kohli is the highest run-scorer against CSK in IPL history. He has aggregated 895 runs against CSK in 27 matches at an average of 40.68.

Against CSK, Kohli has scored eight half-centuries, with an unbeaten 90 being his highest score. He has a good strike-rate of 127.12 and 35 sixes to his name against CSK.

Performance of Kohli against top CSK bowlers

Kohli has a good record against Dwyane Bravo. CSK's death bowler has been punished heavily by Kohli so far. Against Bravo, Kohli has scored 151 runs in just 98 balls at a brilliant strike rate of 154.08. Kohli has 14 fours and three sixes against Bravo in the IPL so far. Bravo is yet to dismiss Kohli in the league.

Deepak Chahar has had success stopping Kohli from scoring runs quickly. Against Deapak, Kohli managed to score 52 runs in 40 balls at a strike-rate of 130. Chahar has bowled 16 dots against Kohli. Meanwhile, Kohli has fallen once to Chahar.

Ravindra Jadeja will be the key for CSK against Kohli. Jadeja has taken the wicket of Kohli most times in the current CSK bowling line-up. Jadeja has been trapped 32-year-old three times in 15 innings. Against Jadeja, Kohli has aggregated 123 runs in 113 balls with a strike rate of just 108.84. Kohli has managed to score just five fours and three sixes against Jadeja so far.

Edited by S Chowdhury