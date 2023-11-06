Virat Kohli's top 3 ODI innings at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Virat Kohli brought up his 49th century in One Day Internationals and his 71st overall in international cricket with the unbeaten 101 he scored for India against South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Having already cemented their semifinal berths, both teams clashed to approximately seal a top spot in the group table. India have now won all the eight games that they have played, and their last encounter will take place against the Netherlands on 12 November in Bengaluru.

Regarded as one of the most historic venues to play cricket in across the world, the Eden Gardens have been generous to the Delhi batsman throughout his career.

Very few will forget the 136 he scored against Bangladesh in the first Day-Night Test played in India here.

There was also the 104 against Sri Lanka in the second innings of the 2017 Test when India were looking to declare in a hurry. In one-day cricket too, the venue has been kind towards him.

In this listicle, we bring to you the top three ODI knocks Kohli has played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata:

#1. 107 vs Sri Lanka, 2009

The highest that Virat Kohli has scored at the Eden Gardens in ODIs is the 107 he bagged against Sri Lanka in 2009. A novice on the international stage back then, Kohli stood tall along with Gautam Gambhir, who came in at number three.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag opened the innings for India as the Lankans set them an improbable 317 runs to chase down.

Although the openers got out cheaply, Delhi boys Gambhir and Kohli put up a splendid partnership to ensure that the chase became comfortable for them towards the end. Gambhir ended up unbeaten with an even 150 while the young Kohli amassed 107.

#2. 101* vs South Africa, 2023

The 101 not-out that Kohli scored against South Africa in the World Cup clash on Sunday comes second on this list.

India opted to bat first, and Kohli showcased the experience and expertise he has gained over the years to play a masterful knock on a rather sluggish surface at the Eden Gardens.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill did not quite convert their starts into big scores, and it was left to Kohli and number four Shreyas Iyer to take India to a gigantic total of 326.

Ravindra Jadeja, of course, spun his magic in the second innings and ensured that the Proteas got all out for 83.

#3. 92 vs Australia, 2017

Incidentally, Kohli has scored only two centuries in ODIs at the Eden Gardens. The 92 he scored against Australia in a bilateral series comes third on this list. Batting first, India could only muster 250 in their innings thanks largely to Kohli's 92.

Ajinkya Rahane, pushed to open the innings, contributed nicely with a half-century as well. Hardik Pandya ad Bhuvneshwar Kumar tried to amplify the score towards the latter half of the innings, but they could only do so much.

Bhuvneshwar bowled a stellar spell in the second innings to end up with figures of 3-9 and bowl Australia out for a paltry 202 despite half-centuries from Steven Smith and Marcus Stoinis.