Virat Kohli vs Chris Gayle - comparing their stats after 142 IPL matches

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle have been one of the finest batters to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their supreme batting performances have been the reason why the cricket fans were hooked to the TV sets, which made the league popular across the world.

Making his IPL debut in 2008, Kohli is currently the leading run-getter in the tournament with 8,509 runs in 263 appearances. During all these years, he also led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 144 games, tasting victory in 68 of them.

Meanwhile, Gayle made his entry in the IPL in 2009 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). From 2011 to 2017, he played alongside Kohli for RCB, and then represented Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) until 2021.

On that note, let's take a look at how Chris Gayle has fared in comparison to Virat Kohli after 142 IPL games.

#1 Most Runs

Player Matches Innings Runs Virat Kohli 142 134 4,264 Chris Gayle 142 141 4,965

In his first 142 IPL games until 2017, Virat Kohli had garnered 4,264 runs for the Bengaluru-based franchise. The breakthrough year for Kohli came in 2011, when he slammed 557 runs. His contributions ensured the side reached the final, before losing to Chennai Super Kings. Thereafter, the right-hander displayed terrific performances in the 2013 and 2016 seasons as well.

During his 142-game IPL career, Chris Gayle scored 4,965 runs and is the third-highest run-getter among overseas players. In his first two years (2011-12) with RCB, the southpaw hit 608 and 733 runs, respectively to win the Orange Cap.

The 2013 witnessed the Caribbean powerhouse smashing 708 runs, while also registering the highest-ever individual IPL score of 175* off 66 against Pune Warriors India (PWI).

#2 Average & Strike rate

Player Innings Average Strike rate Virat Kohli 134 38.41 130.52 Chris Gayle 141 39.72 148.96

Virat Kohli didn't endure a good enough run in IPL 2010, where he failed to convert his starts into big knocks. The things took a turn from the 2011 season, where Kohli was displaying his ability to play a big knock.

With consistent scores in the 2013 and 2016 editions, he held an average of 38.41 and a strike rate of 130.52 until his first 142 IPL matches. It is worth noting that Kohli possessed an average of 81.08 in 2016, taking the side to the final.

After mediocre performances for KKR, Chris Gayle proved his merit as one of the best T20 batters for RCB with his sensational performances until the 2013 season.

His next notable contribution came for Punjab in the 2019 season, scoring 490 runs. He completed his IPL career with 39.72 and a strike rate of 148.96.

#3 Most 50+ scores in a winning cause

Player Matches Total runs Runs in a winning cause 50/100 Total 50 + scores in a winning cause Virat Kohli 142 4,264 2,306 14/3 17 Chris Gayle 142 4,965 3,153 18/6 24

Another parameter to judge a batter's worth is his ability to play significant knocks and help the side end on a winning note. In his first 142 IPL games, Virat Kohli ended up scoring 2,306 runs in a winning cause for RCB. The run tally included 14 fifties and three centuries.

The batting maestro hit four centuries and seven fifties in the 2016 season and amassed 973 runs. His best-ever IPL knock of 113 off 50 came against the Punjab-based franchise and helped the team to win by 82 runs.

However, a 100-run knock in the same season against Gujarat Lions came in a winning cause for him. Interestingly, in a reverse encounter, Kohli's 109-run knock paved the way for the RCB to register their biggest-ever win by 144 runs.

Meanwhile, Chris Gayle hit 18 fifties and six centuries during his illustrious IPL career. The explosive opener scored seven fifties and a century during the 2012 edition.

Gayle's 175*-run knock against PWI in 2013 helped the RCB to claim their third-biggest victory by 130 runs against Pune Warriors India.

Conclusion

Chris Gayle turns out to be a better performer in his first 142 IPL matches as compared to Virat Kohli. The southpaw's terrific consistency for RCB in the first three editions (2011-13) helped him go past Kohli on all the parameters.

