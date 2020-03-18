Virender Sehwag questions MS Dhoni's place if IPL gets canceled; backs Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya

Virender Sehwag backed Indian captain Virat Kohli after he was seen struggling with the willow in swinging conditions.

Virender Sehwag also spoke highly of Hardik Pandya.

MS Dhoni

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has questioned former CWC 2011-winning India captain, MS Dhoni's place in the India side, if and when he decides to make a comeback. Dhoni hasn't played for India since his infamous run-out against New Zealand in the CWC 2019 semi-final played in England and Wales.

Talking to reporters from Ahmedabad, Sehwag took on the hot topic relating to MS Dhoni's much-awaited return to the national side post a good showing in the IPL. However, with uncertainties surrounding IPL 2020 and KL Rahul emerging as the latest bet for the wicket-keeping slot, Sehwag feels that Dhoni will find it tough to break into the side.

“Where will he fit in? With the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul already in form, especially the latter performing exceptionally well of late, I think there is no reason why we should not stick with them."

Virat Kohli

Speaking on India's dismal tour of New Zealand, Sehwag said that India lost to a much superior team in the ODI and Test series but was confident of seeing a good show in future series'. He also backed Indian captain Virat Kohli after he was seen struggling with the willow in swinging conditions. He felt that every class batsman went through tough times and Kohli might be suffering through the same fate but will only return stronger.

“He [Kohli] is a class batsman but that has happened to all the great batsmen in different eras be it Sachin Tendulkar, Steven Waugh, Jacques Kallis or Ricky Ponting... We must admit that the Kiwis were superior to us in the ODIs and Tests. In the T20s, Kiwis lost close matches. In the shortest format it is always difficult to make a quick comeback."

He also spoke highly of Hardik Pandya, who is returning from a long injury lay-off and expects him to make an impact immediately considering his heroic antics in recent domestic T20 ventures.

Hardik Pandya

“In T20s, one cannot predict favourites. Such is the unpredictable nature of the format, any single player can change the complexion of the game on a given day... The return of Hardik Pandya will make a huge difference to the Indian team. The whole combination will change with an all-rounder of the calibre of Hardik.”