[WATCH] Birthday boy MS Dhoni accepts artwork from fan

Former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni humbly accepted artwork from a fan on the occasion of his birthday on Friday, July 7.

The Indian legend was seen admiring the artwork and even waved back at some fans who were screaming his name in delight near his farmhouse in Ranchi.

One of the country’s most revered cricketers, Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Friday. On the special occasion, wishes have been pouring in on social media from cricketers as well as fans. A fan club of the cricketer shared a video of the birthday boy accepting artwork from an admirer.

In the clip, some fans are also heard trying to grab Dhoni’s attention by calling out his name loudly. The genial star took a pause to wave at them.

“Here comes the video of the day! MS Dhoni accepting fan's artwork and waves back !! 👋❤️ #HappyBirthdayDhoni | @MSDhoni.”

While the keeper-batter retired from international cricket in 2020, he continues to captain Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In fact, he led CSK to a record-equaling fifth title triumph earlier this year.

“What I always liked about Dhoni was he kept things very simple” - Former India cricketer

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer hailed Dhoni for not changing his humble nature despite achieving tremendous success.

Sharing his views on Dhoni’s personality, Jaffer told Sportskeeda:

“He was grounded and even after so much adulation and achieving so much in his career, he is still grounded. That was the humility of the man. He had a small aim and what I always liked about Dhoni was he kept things very simple.

Jaffer added:

“He didn’t change his process with time. He remained calm and even after achieving a lot as captain, I don’t think he has changed his approach or changed the way he talks or the way he looks at things, his perspectives. And that is the greatness of the man, I feel.”

Born in Ranchi, Dhoni made his international debut in an ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram in December 2004. He went on to establish himself as one of the world’s greatest finishers in limited-overs cricket.

As a leader, he is the only captain in international cricket to have won all three white-ball ICC titles.

