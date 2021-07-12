[Watch] CSK post adorable picture of Ambati Rayudu's daughter Viviya's birthday celebrations

It was some family time for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ambati Rayudu as he celebrated his daughter Viviya's first-year birthday celebration. The franchise took to Instagram to post an adorable image of the family having a good time.

"Super happy 1st birthday 𝑽𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒚𝒂, the little princess of the Mahishmathi Kingdom! 🥳💛 #SuperBirthday #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁".

Ambati Rayudu and CSK's run in IPL 2021

Rayudu had an average outing in IPL 2021 scoring just 136 runs from seven games with one fifty. That said, Chennai were buoyed by the presence of English all-rounder Moeen Ali in the middle and most of their runs came from Faf du Plessis' blade.

Compared to the 2020 edition, where they failed to qualify for the knockout stages, CSK had a successful run in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended.

MS Dhoni's men won seven games and were second in the points table when the tournament was halted. The Delhi Capitals are top of the table with 12 points from eight matches, while RCB trail CSK in third place with 10 points.

IPL 2021 is currently suspended. 29 out of 60 matches were completed before a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases in India brought the tournament to a halt.

The remainder of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15. The BCCI has also set in motion their plans to add two new IPL teams to the league from next year onwards.

After the news went viral, another report suggested Ahmedabad was the front runner for a new IPL franchise.

A Times of India report outlined BCCI’s plan for IPL 2022 onwards. The publication reported that tender documents for the new IPL franchises will be out by mid-August, with the new teams being introduced by mid-October.

