Watch: CSK share a video of MS Dhoni arriving at the Chennai airport

MS Dhoni has not played professional cricket for eight months

Chennai Super Kings have got their 'Captain Cool' back home. MS Dhoni arrived in the Tamil Nadu capital on Sunday to begin training for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The upcoming edition of the IPL will also mark the former India captain’s return to competitive cricket after the sabbatical he took eight months ago. Dhoni last played professional cricket in India's ODI World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand in July last year.

CSK posted a video of Dhoni from the airport, which has gone viral on social media.

Every goose shall bump with First Day First Show feels! Just #StartTheWhistles! #HomeSweetDen 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/DpQBIqahZe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 1, 2020

A yellow flower bouquet was handed to Dhoni upon his arrival to his second home. The skipper is expected to begin training with his CSK teammates from today. Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and latest recruit Piyush Chawla too are in the city and will train alongside Dhoni.

If Dhoni performs well in the upcoming edition of the IPL, he might be kept in India's scheme of things for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The IPL 2020 will start on March 29th, and the opening match will be played between CSK and defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.