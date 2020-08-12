Watch: CSK share video of their captain MS Dhoni playing the flute 

Former India captain MS Dhoni is a multi-talented person. Besides being one of the best cricketers in the world, MS Dhoni also rides bikes like a pro and plays volleyball like an ace.

The wicket-keeper's musical talents have also come to light. A couple of months ago, a video of MS Dhoni humming Bollywood song 'Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi' was doing rounds on social media. In the video, Dhoni was seen singing the song with his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates Piyush Chawla and Parthiv Patel.

And now, a new video on the internet shows MS Dhoni playing the flute. The festival of Janmashtami was celebrated all over India today and Dhoni’s IPL franchise CSK shared a throwback video of their captain playing the flute. In the video, Ambati Rayudu can also be seen in the background.

Watch the video here:

MS Dhoni to lead CSK in IPL 2020

MS Dhoni last played international cricket in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. He has not played any level of competitive cricket since.

But after more than a year, the CSK skipper will be seen in action when the IPL begins on September 19 in the UAE. The tournament had to be moved outside India due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

MS Dhoni is the second most successful captain in the IPL after Rohit Sharma. According to reports in the media, CSK have been permitted by the Tamil Nadu government to organise a pre-season camp at the Chepauk stadium from August 15, after which they will leave for UAE at the end of this month.

The team will be eyeing its fourth IPL title, having previously won in 2010, 2011 and 2018.