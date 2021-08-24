Watch: David Warner's daughters dance to Tamil Song 'Vaathi coming'

David Warner's affinity towards Indian films is already well known to his Instagram followers. Now his daughters have also followed in his footsteps and are grooving to the songs from Indian movies.

The aggressive Australian opening batter took to his official Instagram handle to share a mini clip. In it, Warner's daughters danced passionately to the tune of the Tamil song 'Vaathi coming' from Thalapathy Vijay's movie Master.

Warner captioned it:

Literally undies on their heads hour. Obsessed by Vaathi coming song 😂😂 #family #funny #bedtime #madness #crazykids @candywarner1

David Warner is currently on a break from cricket. He is making the most of it by spending some quality time with his family at home. He will soon join the SRH training camp in UAE to commence the preparations for the second phase of IPL 2021.

A while back, the southpaw confirmed his participation in the UAE leg of the IPL with the following post on his Instagram account:

The best batter of the 2021 T20 World Cup will be a close call between Rohit Sharma and David Warner: Dinesh Karthik

Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik predicted that one among Rohit Sharma and David Warner might be the best batter at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

In a conversation with former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy and Isa Guha on the ICC's official website, Dinesh Karthik gave his predictions and then went on to justify them with compelling observations. Karthik said:

"The best batter of this tournament will be a close call between Rohit Sharma and David Warner. Both of them open the innings. Both of them are solid players. I would put money on either one of them. Both are very hungry. Rohit Sharma and World Cups, they're synonymous. They just love each other. They find ways to help each other out. If India are to do well he is somebody who needs to fire for them up top."

Dinesh Karthik concluded by saying:

"David Warner hasn't played cricket for Australia for some time now. A hungry David Warner is a scary David Warner. He will come all guns blazing. I'm expecting some big things from him."

With the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 around the corner, Dinesh Karthik and Daren Sammy believe these players will have a key role for their respective sides 🌟https://t.co/Devxah9GmF — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) August 23, 2021

