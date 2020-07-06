Watch: Dwayne Bravo releases 'Helicopter' song dedicated to MS Dhoni as the CSK skipper turns 39

CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has released a catchy new single on the eve of MS Dhoni's 39th birthday.

The song is titled 'Helicopter' and is a poignant tribute to the former Indian captain.

Dwayne Bravo has released his much-awaited song dedicated to his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni, on the eve of the latter's 39th birthday. In a video uploaded to CSK's official Twitter handle, the all-rounder can be seen performing the single titled 'Helicopter'.

MS Dhoni turns 39 on the 7th of July and Bravo has been teasing this birthday gift for quite a while now. After frequent posts on Instagram asking fans to suggest ideas for the 'helicopter dance' that is the theme of the music video, Bravo uploaded a select few fan submissions in the lead-up to the actual release.

The music video of the song dedicated to MS Dhoni can be seen below:

Dwayne Bravo's latest single - the MS Dhoni tribute

Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni have formed a legendary partnership at the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League

Bravo's latest piece comes after previous hit singles like 'Asia', 'Run D World', and 'Champion'. He is known to be very close to MS Dhoni and in the song, he refers to the Ranchi man as his 'brother from another mother'.

The West Indian also references MS Dhoni's rise from the lowly position of a ticket collector to the living legend he is today. In the poignant tribute, Bravo also mentions former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly's contribution to MS Dhoni's success, citing that the opportunity to bat at No. 3 for India birthed 'Brand Mahi'.

'DJ' signed off with a note of thanks to CSK and MS Dhoni fans. It has to be said that the hook of the song, which has the lyrics "MS Dhoni, Number 7", is extremely catchy and this single might just become the latest Dwayne Bravo hit.

MS Dhoni hasn't been active on social media of late and it remains to be seen how the birthday boy reacts.

