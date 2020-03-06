Watch: Fan touches MS Dhoni’s feet during net session

Ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni has arrived in Chennai for the IPL 2020, the Chennai Super Kings have been regularly posting photos and videos of their skipper. From Dhoni’s warm welcome at the airport, to his training sessions, CSK's Twitter handle is posting it all.

Star Sports too have turned their cameras on Dhoni, and recently shared a video from his net session at the Chepauk. The video shows a fan breaching security to go and touch Dhoni’s feet.

This is not the first time that the former India captain has been faced with such fanaticism. During IPL 2019, in a game between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla, a fan barged onto the pitch to greet Dhoni.

Dhoni has not played professional cricket for more than eight months now. He was last seen playing for India in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand last year.

However, he might be kept in India's scheme of things for the World T20 in Australia later this year if he performs well in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

As of now, Chennai’s adopted son will be hoping to bring the IPL trophy home for the fourth time.