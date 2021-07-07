Watch: ICC's very special compilation of MS Dhoni's quickest stumpings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is celebrating Indian legend MS Dhoni's 40th birthday in full fervor. The world body posted a very special compilation of the wicketkeeper-batter's sharpest stumpings from his illustrated 15-year-long career, describing him as the 'quickest hands in the East'.

The video, weaved with special effects identical to American Westerns, included snippets from MS Dhoni's stumpings in the 2014 Champions Trophy, the 2014 and 2016 World T20s, and the 2011 and 2019 World Cups.

Most of these were game-changing or match-winning moments, which etched the former captain's name as one of the best glovemen the world has ever seen.

Here's the video:

“Only for a fraction of a second and Dhoni, like lightning, had those bails off.”



Happy birthday to one of the sharpest keepers in cricket history 🧤 pic.twitter.com/WNwxngwx5E — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021

MS Dhoni holds the record for most stumpings in his international career with a whopping 195 dismissals to his name across formats. The 40-year-old is also the only wicketkeeper to have crossed 100 stumpings in the ODI format.

Virat Kohli leads the way as wishes pour in for MS Dhoni

Current India skipper Virat Kohli led the way in wishing MS Dhoni on his 40th birthday. In a succinct message, Kohli called Dhoni his 'skipper', a point he has often stated since taking over the captaincy of the Indian team.

Young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also made an emotional tribute to his 'Mahi bhai'. He hailed Dhoni for pioneering a new culture of hard work and dedication in Indian cricket.

To the man who proved that irrespective of where you come from, hard work and dedication is the greatest ticket to success. Happy Birthday, Mahi bhai! @msdhoni 🙂 pic.twitter.com/DfV36sIlQC — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 7, 2021

Dhoni's beloved franchise, Chennai Super Kings, also shared an endearing post with most of the players, including Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, among others contributing a message each for their captain.

MS Dhoni will be back in action for CSK in the second half of IPL 2021. The team is in a comfortable position in the tournament, with five wins out of seven matches.

Whether this season is his swan song or not is unknown, but it's certain that the greyer and wiser captain won't go down without a bang.

