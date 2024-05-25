[Watch] Loud cheers as MS Dhoni arrives at local polling booth to exercise his voting right in Ranchi 

Former India captain MS Dhoni got a rousing welcome as he arrived at a local polling booth in Ranchi to cast his vote for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. The legendary player was greeted with loud cheers as he stepped out of his car, with media in large numbers trying to catch a glimpse.

Ranchi is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand and Sanjay Seth from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP).

The Press Trust of India (PTI) shared the video and wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrives at a polling booth set up in Jawahar Vidya Mandir School, #Ranchi, Jharkhand, to cast his vote."

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful Indian captains with three ICC trophies, including two World Cups - T20I and ODI. The wicketkeeper-batter has also led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL trophies. The 42-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. He, however, is yet to bid adieu to IPL.

Former politician Subramanian Swamy had urged MS Dhoni to contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In 2020, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"M. S. Dhoni is retiring from Cricket but not from anything else. His talent-to be able to fight against odds and his inspiring leadership of a team that he has demonstrated in cricket is needed in public life. He should fight in LS General Elections in 2024."

"I’m more of an Army guy than a politician" - MS Dhoni on whether he will join politics

MS Dhoni, in an old interview, said that he is not interested in politics. The 42-year-old holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Territorial Army. He said (via The SportsRush):

“I’m more of an Army guy than a politician. I love spending time with the army. I’m pretty much straightforward. If I ever have to get in politics, I’ll have to really study a lot, do a lot of changes and only then I’ll be able to adapt. But, it is a big thing to be admired by so many people, and thanks to Cricket. If I’d not been playing Cricket, there wouldn’t be so many people admiring me.”

Dhoni was last seen in action for CSK in IPL 2024. He is yet to take a final call on his T20 career. CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has backed him to play in IPL 2025 season. He recently said (via CSK's YouTube channel):

"He has always taken his decisions and announced it at the appropriate time. We do expect that we will get a decision as and when he decides. But we are very, very hopeful that he will be available for CSK next year. That is the view and expectations of the fans and mine."

As per reports, MS Dhoni will undergo knee surgery, which will decide his fate ahead of IPL 2025.

