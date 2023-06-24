[Watch] MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva have some fun with their pets

Former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is seen along with his daughter Ziva, playing with their pets, in a recent video shared by Sakshi Dhoni. Pictures from the same are going viral on social media.

Having led CSK to victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 last month, Dhoni is currently enjoying family time. The 41-year-old legend played the entire IPL with a knee injury. He underwent surgery for same in a renowned Mumbai hospital immediately after the conclusion of the T20 league.

On Friday night, June 23, Sakshi took to her official Instagram handle and shared a cute video of Dhoni and Ziva having fun while playing with their pet dogs. The CSK captain’s wife shared the clip with a red heart and a dog emoji.

Speaking of IPL 2023, CSK equaled Mumbai Indians’ (MI) record of five IPL title triumphs by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets [DLS method] in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat batted first and put up 214/4 on the board. Chennai, however, chased down the revised target of 171 in 15 overs off the last ball as Ravindra Jadeja struck Mohit Sharma for a boundary.

“Till the final, he never complained” - CSK CEO hails Dhoni for playing IPL 2023 with injury

Recently, CSK’s CEO CEO Kasi Viswanathan praised Dhoni for playing IPL 2023 despite a knee injury. He revealed that the skipper never complained and went about his task in the usual manner. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo Tamil, Kasi Viswanathan said:

"Till the final, he never complained about his knee to anybody. Though everyone knew, and you would've seen him struggling while running, he never complained even once. After the final, he said, 'okay, I'll have a surgery.' He's finished his surgery, he's quite happy, he's recovering."

"We never asked him things like, 'Do you want to play or do you want to sit out.' If he can't, he would've told us straightaway. We knew it was a struggle for him to play, but his commitment to the team, his leadership, and how the team benefits everyone knows. From that perspective, you have to appreciate him," Viswanathan added in praise of MSD.

There are question marks over whether Dhoni will return to action in IPL 2024, although the man himself hinted that he might come back and give a ‘gift’ to fans.

