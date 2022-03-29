[Watch] MS Dhoni and fellow CSK players participate in a team-building activity 

MS Dhoni and fellow Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players recently participated in a team-building activity to improve the bonding between the members of the squad.

CSK lost their opening game of IPL 2022 on Saturday after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) completely outplayed them in all departments.

Former skipper MS Dhoni was the lone shining light in the batting department as he notched up a half-century in vintage fashion to rescue the team after a top-order collapse.

Ahead of their second match, the CSK team management organized a fun bonding event for the players. They gave their ardent fans a peek at it by sharing a video on their official YouTube channel.

In it, fans can catch a glimpse of MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, and other players working in tandem to build a small structure.

You can watch the video below:

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

"I am certain that MSD might not be playing all the games this season"- Deep Dasgupta on former CSK skipper's future

Former Indian wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta recently opined that MS Dhoni might not play all the games this year. He felt that was one of the reasons behind the stalwart's decision to relinquish the captaincy.

Before the opening encounter of IPL 2022, the 40-year-old Ranchi-born player stepped down as Chennai skipper. Ravindra Jadeja was subsequently appointed as the new captain of the yellow franchise.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Deep Dasgupta spoke about the roadmap ahead for MS Dhoni and said:

"I was expecting this, to be honest. I don't think it came out of the blue. Because in my head, I am certain that MSD might not be playing all the games.

"That's the reason I was expecting this to happen. And obviously, when you look at that squad, the name that pops out for me is Jaddu. So I am not surprised at all."

CSK will next face the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar