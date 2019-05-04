×
Watch: MS Dhoni gives batting tips to Suresh Raina in CSK nets

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
30   //    04 May 2019, 01:00 IST
Dhoni and Raina (Image Courtesy - BCCI/IPLT20.com)

What's the story?

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been seen giving batting tips to Suresh Raina in the nets. CSK recently released a video for their fans on their social media showing Dhoni helping out his long time teammate Raina.

In case you didn't know...

Raina is one of the players who has played a major role for the Chennai Super Kings over the years. But for the past couple of seasons, Raina has been struggling to be the match-winning player he once was. However, the fans of CSK and Dhoni still place their hope in him.

The heart of the matter

Raina is fondly known as Chinna Thala by the CSK fans. He was the first player to cross the 5000 run mark in the IPL. He has the distinction of scoring 300+ runs in all the seasons of the Indian Premier League so far.

Chennai Super Kings released a video of the net practice where Dhoni is seen sharing tips with Raina. The franchise released a short clip on their social media handle, where Dhoni turns himself into a left hander and pretends to hit a lofted shot. 

Then the video shows Raina switching to Dhoni's cricket bat. As told by the skipper, he hits a perfect shot. 

The video is a great visual treat for the fans of the Chennai Super Kings. CSK have already qualified for the playoffs, and Raina is also catching up on his game slowly with a fluenty fifty in the last game. The fans will hope that CSK captures the trophy for the fourth time.

What's next?

Raina has managed to score 306 runs in this season so far. He stuggled during the inital phase of the tournament. However, he has shown a bit of form in the recent stages of the IPL. Dhoni's vital tips might help him to regain his form and get back to his consistent self.

