Watch: MS Dhoni's monstrous six sails out of the Chepauk stadium 

MS Dhoni is slowly but steadily getting into the groove ahead of IPL 2021. The CSK skipper recently sent a ball out of the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium with a monstrous strike during one of the practice sessions in Chennai.

Facing a spinner, MS Dhoni charged down the wicket and got underneath the ball before smashing it with all his power. The ball travelled over the stands to fall outside the stadium.

That six would have reminded the fans of the MS Dhoni of the old after the Chennai Super Kings shared the video on Instagram.

"Let the whistles travel for 109, 114 metres! #WhistlePodu #Yellove," the caption of the post read.

MS Dhoni looking for redemption

MS Dhoni had his worst IPL season last year - both as a batsman and a captain. CSK failed to make it into the playoffs in IPL 2020 for the first time in their history and finished 7th in the points table.

The CSK skipper could accrue only 200 runs with the bat in 14 games at an average of 25. His strike rate also dipped to just 116.27. This is why it is important for MS Dhoni to refind his form ahead of the IPL 2021 and he has started preparing for the tournament before most other players.

Dhoni was one of the first players to arrive in Chennai on March 4th for the team's training camp. After a week-long quarantine, the wicket-keeper batsman began his practicing at the Chepauk stadium.

MS Dhoni is reportedly batting twice a day as he tries to find his rhythm ahead of the tournament. As far as his fitness is concerned, Dhoni appears to be at the top of his game.