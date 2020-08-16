Watch: MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina share warm embrace at CSK training camp in Chennai

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to Instagram to share an emotional video in which MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina meet their teammates. The duo are in Chennai for a training camp ahead of the 13th edition of the IPL, which is scheduled to take place in the UAE next month.

In the video, the CSK captain and his deputy are seen sharing a warm embrace, while IPL teammates Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla, as well as bowling coach L Balaji, are seen congratulating the two players.

The post was captioned: "Two roads converged on a #yellove wood... #Thala #ChinnaThala #73Forever".

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina announced their international retirements yesterday

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina have been ever-present for CSK

MS Dhoni took to Instagram yesterday to announce that he has walked away from international cricket, and thanked his fans for supporting him on his journey. He posted an emotional video consisting of his best moments in Indian colours, and captioned the post:

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

With the postponement of the 2020 T20 World Cup expected to be the reason behind his decision, MS Dhoni poetically announced it on the occasion of India's Independence Day.

Advertisement

CSK vice-captain Suresh Raina soon followed suit, and claimed that he will join MS Dhoni on this journey.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind," Suresh Raina captioned his post.

Both players will be crucial to CSK's fortunes in the upcoming edition of the IPL, and their international retirement might make them more dangerous in the most prestigious T20 franchise league in the world. CSK will be looking to clinch their 4th IPL title in the favourable UAE conditions.