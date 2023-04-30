[Watch] Mumbai Indians teammates lavish praise on captain Rohit Sharma's 10 years as captain in IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) players praised Rohit Sharma after the star batter completed 10 years as the team captain.

Rohit is considered to be one of the best all-format players India has produced over the years. He is the current captain of the men's team in all three formats of international cricket.

He is in his 10th Indian Premier League (IPL) season as Mumbai Indians' captain since taking over the reins from Ricky Ponting in the middle of the 2013 season. Since then, MI have qualified in the playoffs six times and won five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020).

Rohit, who turned 36 on Sunday, April 30, has won 81 of the 149 matches as the MI captain, which is the second-most wins by an IPL captain, only behind the iconic MS Dhoni (128).

The Mumbai franchise posted a video on their social platforms in which players like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Tilak Varma, Tim David and many others highlighted Rohit Sharma's success over the past decade.

"Here we are in his (Rohit Sharma's) 10th year. So obviously the year as a captain for a franchise like Mumbai Indians is a very big achievement. It's a story in itself. Brought so much glory to the franchise. Winning five trophies under his captaincy," star MI batter Suryakumar Yadav said in the video.

Rohit Sharma to lead MI in 150th IPL match vs RR

Mumbai Indians are languishing in the bottom half of the points table at the halfway stage of IPL 2023. With three wins in seven matches, the Rohit Sharma-led side are currently placed ninth in the points table.

MI will host the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, April 30, in what will be Rohit's 150th game as captain in the IPL. The MI vs RR match will also mark the 1000th game of the IPL since it commenced on April 18, 2008.

MI have won 14 matches and lost 12 against the Rajasthan outfit in the IPL. At the Wankhede stadium, MI have defeated RR four times while losing thrice to the same opposition.

