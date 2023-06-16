[WATCH] Old MS Dhoni video featuring his introductions showcases the legend’s incredible personality transformation

An old video of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is doing the rounds on social media in which the cricket legend is seen introducing himself. The 53-second clip features Dhoni introducing himself during various stages of his cricketing career - starting with one when he is 23 years old and ending with one when he is 26.

The keeper-batter recently led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. CSK beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets (DLS method) in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to equal Mumbai Indians’ (MI) record for five IPL title wins.

While Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020, there has hardly been any decline in his popularity. Fans keep sharing pictures and videos of the legend on social media. One such post shared by a user on Twitter features a compilation of clips in which the revered cricketer is seen introducing himself.

What strikes the eye is the amazing transformation in Dhoni’s personality, which has been beautifully captured in the video. The clip starts with a 23-year-old Dhoni with long hair and a rugged voice introducing himself as ‘wicket-keeper’ and ‘right-handed batsman’ in a rather reticent tone.

In the last part of the video, though, Dhoni appears in a completely changed avatar. He introduces himself with great confidence and an air of authority. The post is a short but striking case study on how success and fame can completely transform an individual’s personality.

It’s also a tribute to Dhoni’s belief and commitment to improving his skills and leaving an indelible mark on the game.

MS Dhoni mania swept IPL 2023

With doubts over whether MS Dhoni would return to IPL next year, fans thronged venues for a glimpse of their ‘Mahi’ in almost every game that the CSK played. It was a fairy tale for Dhoni and his fans as the Chennai franchise lifted the IPL during the recently concluded edition.

The 41-year-old has been the captain on all five occasions when Chennai Super Kings won the IPL. Following CSK’s memorable triumph in the T20 league, Dhoni was asked about his future plans.

Hinting that he might return next year for fans, the former India skipper commented:

“A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them.”

Apart from leading CSK to five IPL wins, Dhoni has also won all ICC white-ball titles while captaining India.

