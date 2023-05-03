[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja cleans up Marcus Stoinis with a peach during LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowled a beautiful delivery to clean up Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Marcus Stoinis on Wednesday, May 3. The two teams are squaring off in the 45th IPL 2023 match this afternoon at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl first on yet another tricky track at the venue. The LSG top batters expectedly found life hard against quality Chennai spinners. Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali combined to reduce LSG to 27/3 in 5.5 overs.

Stoinis (6 off 4 balls) walked in at this juncture with his side in a troubling position. He hit a boundary off the first ball and looked to be positive. However, Jadeja pulled the curtains on his brief stay at the crease in the seventh over with a peach. He comprehensively deceived Stoinis with an impeccable ball, which beat him and dismantled the bails.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

Ayush Badoni's half-century resurrects LSG's innings after Marcus Stoinis' dismissal vs CSK

Karan Sharma (9) also followed Marcus Stoinis to the pavilion soon after, leaving Lucknow Super Giants in dire condition at 44/5 in 9.4 overs. Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran (20 off 31 balls) then stitched a sedate 59-run partnership for the sixth wicket and tried to take their side to a respectable total.

On a tricky pitch, Pooran could not play his usual flamboyant game. He tried to play the situation and looked for singles and doubles rather than playing rash shots. Badoni also began watchfully initially. However, he switched gears at the back end and hit a sensational half-century in just 30 balls after tackling such difficult batting conditions.

Pooran perished in the 18th over, trying to hit big against Matheesha Pathirana. Badoni remained unflustered at the other end and smashed 20 runs against Deepak Chahar in the 19th over to inject much-needed impetus into LSG's innings.

When the rain stopped play after 19.2 overs, LSG were 125/7 with Ayush Badoni (59* off 33 balls) at the crease.

