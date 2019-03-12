Watch: Suresh Raina issues IPL 2019 Battle Cry for CSK

Suresh Raina was in joyous mood ahead of IPL 2019

What's the story?

Suresh Raina showed up in joyous mood on the social media handles of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the Indian Premier League 2019. In a video, Raina was recorded singing his team’s theme song as a part of Chennai Super Kings' pre-season shoot. He issued a new battle cry for the CSK fans with the 12th edition of IPL being only 11 days away.

The background

Chennai Super Kings kick-start the forthcoming edition of the IPL on the opening day. Having won their third league title last season, MS Dhoni and co. will be aiming to defend the title in what is expected to be a grueling IPL season.

The heart of the matter

As the league is just under two weeks away, teams and broadcasters have started to prepare content in the build-up to the highly anticipated tournament. And this time, Suresh Raina himself recorded the team's theme song, much to the excitement of the supporters.

We had already seen the war of words between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL commercials.

Raina was trying to blow few whistles as per the tune of their theme song, which has gained a lot of popularity since CSK’s comeback in 2018. The song is not only famous across the country, but also within the stadiums and the Chennai team itself.

What's next?

Chennai Super Kings may soon release another video in which captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni would be present along with the other stars. All the fans are on the edge of their seats as the Yellow Army will be in action in the opening high-voltage fixture against bitter rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore on 23 March.

