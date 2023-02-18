[WATCH] Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis announce Smriti Mandhana as captain RCB women’s team for WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis on Saturday, February 18 announced Smriti Mandhana as captain of the franchise’s women’s team for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023.

India Women's vice-captain Mandhana was the first player to go under the hammer at the WPL auction in Mumbai on Monday ahead of the inaugural edition of the T20 league. She also ended up being the most expensive purchase at the auction, bought by RCB for ₹3.4 crore.

On Saturday, RCB’s official social media handles shared a video featuring senior batter Kohli and the current skipper of the franchise men’s team, Du Plessis. In the clip, the duo are seen revealing the name of the skipper of RCB’s women team. The video was shared with the caption:

“From one No. 18 to another, from one skipper to another, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis announce RCB’s captain for the Women’s Premier League - Smriti Mandhana.”

While introducing Mandhana as captain, Kohli said:

“Hi RCB fans, this is your No. 18 here to make a very special announcement today. Leading RCB for over the last decade has been a very enjoyable and a memorable phase of my career. A captain isn’t just the leader of the group. He is someone who creates the culture and carries that legacy forward by earning the respect of everyone around him.

“Now, it’s time for another No. 18 to lead a very special RCB team in the Women’s Premier League. Yes, we are talking about Smriti Mandhana. Go well Smriti, you will have the support of the best team and the best fans in the world.”

Du Plessis chipped in and commented:

“It’s been a great couple of months for RCB. Firstly, getting a women’s IPL team, then also assembling a really strong squad at the auction. And now it’s time to reveal the first women’s captain of RCB for this year’s women’s IPL.

“I am very confident that our women’s captain has all the attributes to lead RCB. All the very best Smriti Mandhana. See you at the games.”

The inaugural Women’s Premier League will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26.

