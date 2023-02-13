RCB Squad 2023: Full Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) purchased 18 players at the first Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, which was held in Mumbai on Monday, February 12. Bangalore are one of the five teams that will feature in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which will run from March 4 to 26.

RCB was the first franchise to make a purchase at the WPL auction. And it was a big one. They were involved in an intense battle with Mumbai Indians (MI) before completing the successful purchase of India Women's vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana. The star batter was bought for ₹3.4 crore.

The Bangalore franchise were very active in the early part of the bidding and also purchased Indian pacer Renuka Singh for ₹1.5 crore and dashing keeper-batter Richa Ghosh for ₹1.9 crore.

RCB’s other big buys at the auction table were Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry (₹1.7 crore). Surprisingly, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine was sold to Bangalore for just ₹50 lakh. Bangalore have a purse of ₹10 lakh left after the auction.

Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd. are the owners of the Bangalore franchise, having purchased the team for ₹901 crore. Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow are the other four WPL franchises.

RCB player list with price

Here is the full list of players purchased by RCB at the WPL 2023 auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Smriti Mandhana (₹3.4 crore)

Sophie Devine (₹50 lakh)

Ellyse Perry (₹1.7 crore)

Renuka Singh (₹1.5 crore)

Richa Ghosh (₹1.9 crore)

Erin Burns (₹30 lakh)

Disha Kasat (₹10 lakh)

Indrani Roy (₹10 lakh)

Shreyanka Patil (₹10 lakh)

Kanika Ahuja (₹35 lakh)

Asha Shobana (₹10 lakh)

Heather Knight (₹40 lakh)

Dane van Niekerk (₹30 lakh)

Preeti Bose (₹30 lakh)

Poonam Khemnar (₹10 lakh)

Komal Zanzad (₹25 lakh)

Megan Schutt (₹40 lakh)

Sahana Pawar (₹10 lakh)

WPL 2023 Auction Royal Challengers Bangalore team

RCB Women’s squad: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

While the full schedule of WPL 2023 is yet to be announced, it has been confirmed that the tournament will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26.

There will be 22 matches in all, with Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium being the two venues.

