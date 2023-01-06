"We all behind you"- David Warner dedicates a heartfelt post for Delhi Capitals teammate Rishabh Pant 

Australian opener David Warner recently dedicated a heartfelt post to his Delhi Capitals (DC) teammate Rishabh Pant, who suffered injuries in a car accident last week. Warner is currently representing Australia in the final Test of the series against South Africa in Sydney.

In an unfortunate car accident on December 30, Pant suffered injuries like a ligament tear to his knee and some abrasions on his forehead and back.

After receiving initial treatment in Dehradun, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shifted him to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai to offer him better facilities. He is currently receiving treatment here.

Warner took to his official Instagram handle and posted a get well soon message for Pant, who is recovering after a fatal accident. He shared the following picture and wrote:

David Warner to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 - Reports

The BCCI and doctors have not yet disclosed a timeline for Rishabh Pant's recovery. However, a couple of reports suggest that Pant might be out of action for around six months and miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and IPL 2023.

If he misses the IPL, David Warner will be the front-runner to lead the Delhi Capitals this season. DC might also potentially look at middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan in the wicket-keeper role in that case.

Speaking on the matter, a source close to DC told TOI:

"Rishabh Pant has been the mainstay of the middle-order. David Warner has the experience of leading IPL teams. The management will speak to him. The middle-order needs an impactful batter now. Sarfaraz Khan will be asked to keep wickets if the combination asks for it. Meanwhile, the team will be looking for a domestic wicketkeeper or a strong batter."

Warner is a vastly experienced player in the IPL and thrives under captaincy. He successfully led the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a long time and also lifted the IPL 2016 trophy with the side.

Do you think Warner should lead the Delhi Capitals side if Pant misses the season? Sound off your opinions in the comments.

