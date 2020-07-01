'We hope MS Dhoni keeps playing for another 10 years': CSK batting coach Michael Hussey

Michael Hussey has expressed his wish that MS Dhoni should continue to play for as long as possible.

He also commended the smooth transition of Indian captaincy from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli.

Michael Hussey had a long stint with CSK under MS Dhoni's captaincy

Former Australian middle-order batsman Michael Hussey recently expressed hope that MS Dhoni would continue to play for another 10 years. The former CSK opener also lauded the great relationship between MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming in the franchise's management team.

Michael Hussey shared his views on a variety of cricketing topics, including his stint at CSK and the upcoming India-Australia Test series, in the latest edition of the show 'Sony Ten Pit Stop'.

On being asked about the great rapport shared by MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming in the CSK dugout, Michael Hussey highlighted the mutual respect the duo had for each other.

"Those two together, they complement each other so well. They have got a very good relationship, there is a mutual respect there. And they are both very good thinkers of the game. Very shrewd, very smart and they work extremely well together."

Mr. Cricket, as he is fondly called, showered praise on MS Dhoni for always backing his players and taking surprising decisions that more often than not worked in the team's favour.

"I love MS Dhoni as a captain, I love how calm he is, how much he backs his players and shows so much of faith in his players. Obviously, he is very astute from a tactical perspective out in the middle as well. Certain moves he makes, you wonder where he is going with it but it is amazing how often it comes true and works out in his favour."

Michael Hussey also highlighted MS Dhoni's calmness in the middle during a run chase and the latter's desire to stay at the crease till the winning runs are scored.

"Also batting with him in the middle in a tight run chase, how calm and calculated he is, always wanting to be there in the last over of a game. He has been an incredible person and player for CSK and India for so long."

He wished that MS Dhoni could play for another decade, but on a more realistic note hoped that the former Indian captain could play for as long as possible.

"We hope he keeps playing for another 10 years. I am not sure if we are going to see that, so hopefully he can play for as long as he can."

Michael Hussey on the transition of captaincy from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has got the opportunity to learn a lot from MS Dhoni

Regarding the transition of captaincy from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Michael Hussey was also asked if it was a good idea for the outgoing captain to hang on for a little while.

"It depends, first and foremost you need to be able to keep your place in the team. And it also depends on who the new captain is, if he is a young person who is still learning the art of captaincy, then certainly having a senior player around who has captained before can be quite beneficial", responded Hussey.

Michael Hussey added that a lot of credit needs to be given to Virat Kohli for not feeling any insecurity due to the presence of the former Indian captain in the team.

"Having said that, I think it could be quite challenging as well. I think you have got to give a lot of kudos to Virat Kohli, having someone like MS Dhoni still in the team, who has been arguably India's most successful captain, sometimes some people might find that threatening."

He iterated that Virat Kohli's desire to become a better captain by gaining as much knowledge as possible from MS Dhoni has been the secret behind their success.

"That's why you need to tip your hat to Virat, he has obviously got that personality to say that 'I would want this guy around. I can learn from this guy and he is going to help me become a better skipper and have a better team.' I think it has worked extremely well in the Indian team, because there are certainly challenges involved."