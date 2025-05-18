What happened the last time DC played GT in Delhi before IPL 2025? 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Gujarat Titans in the 60th match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Sunday, May 18, in what could be one of DC's biggest matches in the tournament. They need a win to remain in the hunt for playoff spots, while a defeat will seriously hamper their chances.

As far as the Gujarat Titans (GT) are concerned, a victory will ensure their qualification to the playoffs, while a defeat will make things very interesting in the points table.

The Capitals started their campaign with four consecutive victories, and it looked like they were the team to beat. For the Gujarat Titans, it was all about sticking to their plans and making full use of their options.

The two teams have met each other six times in the IPL so far, and have registered three wins each. This should be another crackerjack of a contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Ahead of the game, let's revisit what happened when the two teams last faced off in Delhi.

A hard-fought win for the Delhi Capitals

GT and DC last faced off in Delhi in IPL 2024. GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and put the hosts in to bat. DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk got them off to a brisk start, sharing a 35-run stand before Sandeep Warrier dismissed them both to reduce DC to 36/2.

Axar Patel was sent up the order at No. 3, while Shai Hope came in two down. The West Indies middle-order batter couldn't make a significant impact, and the Capitals looked in a bit of bother when captain Rishabh Pant came out in the middle. Making a comeback in that season after a near-fatal car accident, Pant was at his belligerent best and played a knock to remember.

Axar Patel complemented him perfectly, and the duo toyed with the GT bowling attack. The all-rounder started cautiously before going all guns blazing, while Pant was on the rampage right from the word go.

The duo shared a 113-run stand and took the score beyond the 150-run mark. The departure of Axar Patel (66 off 43) in the 17th over didn't matter much as Pant went berserk in the last six overs.

This time, in the company of Tristan Stubbs, Pant unleashed his wide range of strokes and remained unbeaten on 88 off 43 deliveries, which included five fours and eight sixes.

Stubbs also chipped in with a quickfire cameo of 26 off just seven deliveries, studded with three fours and a couple of sixes. It was a phenomenal effort that took DC to a massive score of 224 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Gujarat Titans needed their captain, Shubman Gill, to lead from the front, but he couldn't make an impact as Anrich Nortje sent him back in the second over. From thereon, the duo of Wriddhiman Saha and Sai Sudharsan held the fort and struck some delightful shots to get the scoreboard moving. The duo shared an 82-run stand before Saha’s departure in the 10th over.

Azmatullah Omarzai came in at number four but couldn't quite make an impact as GT were reduced to 98/3. Sudharsan continued the great work and was joined by David Miller at the other end. Both the southpaws upped the ante, and boundaries started coming consistently. Unfortunately, Sudharsan (65 off 39) couldn't quite continue his vigil and was dismissed in the 13th over.

Miller (55 off 23) looked in command of proceedings and blazed his way to a quickfire half century, but lost the likes of Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia at the other end. Just when it looked like Miller would take them over the finish line, Mukesh Kumar dismissed him in the 18th over.

Rashid Khan struck some stunning blows towards the end and got some support from Sai Kishore. Despite all their efforts, GT fell short by four runs. Rasikh Salam and Kuldeep Yadav were the pick of the DC bowlers, bagging three and two wickets, respectively.

