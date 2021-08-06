What if India and other major cricket-playing nations won medals in ICC tournaments?

August 5, 2021, is a date that will be etched in Indian history. The Indian men’s hockey team beat Germany 5-4 in a thrilling encounter to bag a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. With India winning an Olympic medal in hockey after 41 years, it became the most successful nation in the sport in Olympic history.

India now have 12 Olympic medals in men’s hockey, including eight gold, one silver and three bronze. They went past Germany’s tally of 11 - three gold, four silver and four bronze.

Naturally soaked in emotions, this time, we also witnessed a lot of reactions on social media. After all, this is India’s first Olympic medal in the age of satellite television and social media. Many drew parallels with cricket.

What didn’t help cricket’s cause was the Indian cricket team's poor showing on Day 2 of the Trent Bridge Test against England. Worse, skipper Virat Kohli bagged a golden duck, falling to his arch-nemesis James Anderson after seven long years.

To summarize some of the raging sentiments, many believe that Indian cricketers are a privileged lot. Despite the backing and financial resources, they have failed to bring laurels to the nation. India’s recent exits in the ICC tournaments and their inability to win a single ICC silverware over the past eight years were also highlighted.

There were some triggers too. Especially from an icon who himself played a massive role in bringing India two of its greatest sporting moments.

Cricket may finally make its Olympic debut in 2028 in Los Angeles, but the sport has almost a 46-year-long history of ICC tournaments (although from 1998 onwards, the name ICC got prefixed to the events). Therefore, these tournaments can give us a fair idea of how India and other teams have fared in the sport at a multi-nation stage.

One may argue that is cricket as competitive a sport globally? Thanks to its popularity in the subcontinent, cricket remains the second-most followed sport in the world after football.

Taking the ICC tournaments into consideration, here’s an attempt to figure out where the cricket playing nations stand if medals were awarded at the ICC events. Since there are no third-place matches in these events, factors like the tournament points table and net run rates have been considered to determine the bronze standings.

Let’s start with the ODI World Cup before moving to the T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship (WTC).

ODI World Cups: India, the only team in the vicinity to match Australia's dominance

Australia have won five ODI World Cups, two under Ricky Ponting's captaincy.

West Indies

1975 World Cup: Gold

Gold 1979 World Cup: Gold

Gold 1983 World Cup: Silver

A force when ODIs started, West Indies won the first two World Cups before an upset came in the way of their hat-trick. They suffered a major slump towards the late '90s and haven’t played an ODI World Cup semi-final since the 1996 edition.

Australia

1975 World Cup: Silver

Silver 1987 World Cup: Gold

Gold 1996 World Cup: Silver

Silver 1999 World Cup: Gold

Gold 2003 World Cup: Gold

Gold 2007 World Cup: Gold

Gold 2015 World Cup: Gold

Australia, meanwhile, have dominated ODIs like no team ever has. They have won three of the five editions this century.

England

1975 World Cup: Bronze

Bronze 1979 World Cup: Silver

Silver 1983 World Cup: Bronze

Bronze 1987 World Cup: Silver

Silver 1992 World Cup: Silver

Silver 2019 World Cup: Gold

The first five editions saw them finish as runners-up thrice, then there was a prolonged slump before Eoin Morgan led a renaissance and they reinvented their ODI approach since 2015.

New Zealand

1979 World Cup: Bronze

Bronze 1992 World Cup: Bronze

Bronze 2007 World Cup: Bronze

Bronze 2015 World Cup: Silver

Silver 2019 World Cup: Silver

New Zealand have been consistent with their efforts and also bad luck. A bizarre rule separated them from their maiden gold in the 2019 edition.

India

1983 World Cup: Gold

Gold 1996 World Cup: Bronze

Bronze 2003 World Cup: Silver

Silver 2011 World Cup: Gold

Gold 2015 World Cup: Bronze

Bronze 2019 World Cup: Bronze

India surprised the world with an upset over the West Indies in 1983. Since then, they have been consistent in most of the editions. Although far from Australia's brilliance, they are the only team that comes close in matching the Aussies' dominance. In 2011, India became the first team to win a World Cup at home.

Pakistan

1987 World Cup: Bronze

Bronze 1992 World Cup: Gold

Gold 1999 World Cup: Silver

Silver 2011 World Cup: Bronze

Pakistan have continued to be their volatile selves in the World Cups, often beating the odds or digging their foot on the axe. Overall, they haven’t fulfilled their true potential.

Sri Lanka

1996 World Cup: Gold

Gold 2007 World Cup: Silver

Silver 2011 World Cup: Silver

Between 1996 and 2015, Sri Lanka remained among the top sides in ODIs. A reinvented approach saw them triumph in 1996. They had good campaigns in 2003, 2007 and 2011. Even in 2019, a struggling Sri Lankan side put up a brave show and also beat England, who were crowned the eventual champions.

South Africa

1999 World Cup: Bronze

Despite entering as a favorite in most editions, South Africa haven’t fulfilled their potential by exiting the tournaments in the most bizarre fashions. It’s a shame that they have a near-empty wardrobe.

Trivia: Cricket was a part of the Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur in 1998. The tournament saw 16 teams participate, and South Africa bagged the gold medal by beating Australia in the final. Australia bagged the silver and New Zealand bronze. The 50-over matches had List A status and were not internationals.

Kenya

2003 World Cup: Bronze

A cocktail of luck and grit got Kenya to the semi-finals of the 2003 edition, the only ODI World Cup tournament to be hosted in the African continent.

ODI World Cup Medal Tally

Captains who have lifted the ODI World Cups: Clive Lloyd (1975, 1979), Kapil Dev (1983), Allan Border (1987), Imran Khan (1992), Arjuna Ranatunga (1996), Steve Waugh (1999), Ricky Ponting (2003, 2007), MS Dhoni (2011), Michael Clarke (2015) and Eoin Morgan (2019)

T20 World Cup: India beat the odds, West Indies find a way

Daren Sammy, the only captain with two T20 World Cups.

India

2007 T20 World Cup: Gold

Gold 2014 T20 World Cup: Silver

In 2007, no one gave the young MS Dhoni-led young Indian side any chance in a format they had minimal experience in. India had only played one T20I before the tournament commenced. Dhoni and his young boys weaved magic by winning the tournament, a feat that led to the foundation for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Strangely, India have failed to replicate its success since.

Pakistan

2007 T20 World Cup: Silver

Silver 2009 T20 World Cup: Gold

Pakistan dropped the cup in 2007, but two years later they ensured that wasn’t the case. They have underachieved ever since.

Australia

2007 T20 World Cup: Bronze

Bronze 2010 T20 World Cup: Silver

Silver 2012 T20 World Cup: Bronze

The T20 World Cup is one white-ball silverware that’s missing from Australia’s trophy cabinet. Surprisingly, they have failed to crack the success code of this format.

Sri Lanka

2009 T20 World Cup: Silver

Silver 2010 T20 World Cup: Bronze

Bronze 2012 T20 World Cup: Silver

Silver 2014 T20 World Cup: Gold

Sri Lanka, with their unorthodoxy, have remained consistent and finally found their glory moment in 2014. Presently, they are back in a rebuilding stage.

South Africa

2009 T20 World Cup: Bronze

With all the ingredients for success, South Africa have continued their habit of underachieving in this tournament as well.

England

2010 T20 World Cup: Gold

Gold 2016 T20 World Cup: Silver

In 2010, England finally laid hands on a World Cup. Ever since then, they have been consistent challengers. An incredible effort from Carlos Brathwaite, who hit four consecutive sixes, came in the way of England and their second gold in 2016.

West Indies

2012 T20 World Cup: Gold

Gold 2014 T20 World Cup: Bronze

Bronze 2016 T20 World Cup: Gold

With two golds, West Indies are the most successful side in tournament history. However, ever since Daren Sammy’s departure as captain, the side have struggled for consistency. With all the firepower needed to succeed, they remain a force and a significant threat.

New Zealand

2016 T20 World Cup: Bronze

Despite the firepower, New Zealand have found ways to exit tournaments and been underachievers in the competition.

T20I World Cup Medal Tally

Captains to have lifted the T20 World Cup: MS Dhoni (2007), Younis Khan (2009), Paul Collingwood (2010) and Daren Sammy (2012, 2016)

Champions Trophy: The ever consistent India

Indian players celebrating their 2013 Champions Trophy win.

South Africa

1998 Champions Trophy: Gold

Gold 2006 Champions Trophy: Bronze

After bagging gold at the CWG in 1998, South Africa won the first edition of the Champions Trophy (then called ICC Knockout) in Dhaka. Ever here, South Africa have continued their habit of exiting tournaments by losing key moments.

West Indies

1998 Champions Trophy: Silver

Silver 2004 Champions Trophy: Gold

Gold 2006 Champions Trophy: Silver

West Indies have done well for a team that have gone downhill since late 1990s. For a team that won the tournament in 2004 and finished runners-up in 2006, it was a shame that they played a second-string side in 2009 and failed to secure qualification in 2017.

India

1998 Champions Trophy: Bronze

Bronze 2000 Champions Trophy: Silver

Silver 2002 Champions Trophy: Gold (Shared)

Gold (Shared) 2013 Champions Trophy: Gold

Gold 2017 Champions Trophy: Silver

India have been the most consistent side in the Champions Trophy. Their first gold could have come in 2000, but a Chris Cairns special ruined the party for Sourav Ganguly's men. Despite their dismal outings in the 2004, 2006 and 2009 editions, India managed to create impact in all other editions.

New Zealand

2000 Champions Trophy: Gold

Gold 2009 Champions Trophy: Silver

The Champions Trophy triumph of 2000 was New Zealand’s first gold in a major cricket tournament. It also remained their only major win until June.

Pakistan

2000 Champions Trophy: Bronze

Bronze 2009 Champions Trophy: Bronze

Bronze 2017 Champions Trophy: Gold

After years of disappointment, Pakistan finally had their hands on gold in 2017. Barely managing to secure qualification, they beat all the odds stacked against them to script a folklore by beating arch-nemesis India in the final.

Australia

2002 Champions Trophy: Bronze

Bronze 2004 Champions Trophy: Bronze

Bronze 2006 Champions Trophy: Gold

Gold 2009 Champions Trophy: Gold

Australia made the most of their dominant phase of 2000s and clinched two titles. In 1998 and 2000, India brought their exit. They failed to create a significant impact in the previous decade.

Sri Lanka

2002 Champions Trophy: Gold (Shared)

Gold (Shared) 2013 Champions Trophy: Bronze

Their shared win with India remains Sri Lanka’s best moment in Champions Trophy history.

England

2004 Champions Trophy: Silver

Silver 2013 Champions Trophy: Silver

Silver 2017 Champions Trophy: Bronze

Three of the eight Champions Trophies have been held in England, and twice, the hosts made it to the final, not winning it. England have played better than their success but have failed to bag a gold thus far.

Champions Trophy Medal Tally

Captains with Champions Trophy wins: Hansie Cronje (1998), Stephen Fleming (2000), Sourav Ganguly (2002), Sanath Jayauriya (2002), Brian Lara (2004), Ricky Ponting (2006, 2009), MS Dhoni (2013) and Sarfraz Ahmed (2017)

World Test Championship: Finally, New Zealand

Kane Williamson's New Zealand win the inaugural World Test Championship.

New Zealand

2019-21 WTC: Gold

New Zealand's greatest cricketing moment came in June this year after they clinched the inaugural WTC final.

India

2019-21 WTC: Silver

Despite ruling the points table with spectacular displays over the past two years, India failed to lay hands on the mace.

Australia

2019-21 WTC: Bronze

Australia may consider themselves unlucky for not making the tournament final. Slow over-rates cost them important points that played a role in the final standings.

World Test Championship Medal Tally

England were at the fourth spot.

Total ICC tournament Medal Tally

Note: Bangladesh hasn't found its way in the table.

Based on the Test rankings, the ICC also started awarding teams with the Test Championship Mace in 2003. Australia have won it eight times (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2016), India five times (2010, 2011, 2017, 2018 and 2019), South Africa thrice (2013, 2014 and 2015) and England once (2012).

It's not a surprise to see Australia's position. Since the game's inception, Australia have been the most competitive cricket side to have found success in all geographies. However, India's position has been incredible, and if we look at the side's achievements since 2000, their success is unparalleled across the three formats, each requiring different skills for success.

Each sport has its demands. For now, let the comparisons take a backseat and rejoice in the country's Olympic moments. As for cricket, Team India have done more than enough to make the nation proud.

