"When Mahi surprised us with his retirement"- MS Dhoni trends on Twitter on 75th Independence Day

MS Dhoni has been trending on Twitter on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day on Monday. The former India captain, one of the biggest cricket icons, announced his retirement on August 15, 2020. He stunned everyone with an Instagram reel that read:

“Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired”

A section of fans felt nostalgic on Twitter while remembering the country's most successful captain in white-ball formats. Here are few reactions:

I can personally say that your career is a part of my life

Dhoni is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies. He surprised everyone by guiding India to the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007 and never looked back.

What followed next was the ICC World Cup 2011 title with an iconic six in the final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the 2013 Champions Trophy title in England. India also became the No.1 Test side during his captaincy.

Dhoni also emerged as the greatest-ever finisher for the Men in Blue. He represented India in 350 ODIs, 98 T20Is and 90 Tests in which he amassed over 17,000 runs in international cricket.

He also cemented his place in the list of best wicket-keepers with his fine agility behind the stumps. His ability to read the game was phenomenal as he guided the bowlers (particularly spinners) from behind the stumps and made remarkable decisions. He also became a master of the Decision Review System (DRS).

MS Dhoni’s love for the nation is next to none

MS Dhoni’s love for India goes beyond words. He missed the birth of his first child Ziva during the 2015 World Cup in Australia-New Zealand.

He famously said:

“I am on national duty so I think everything else can wait.”

The 41-year-old is known for his patriotism and holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial army. He changed his Instagram DP to the tricolor ahead of Independence Day.

He is yet to announce his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Dhoni fans will be waiting with bated breath to watch him in action in IPL 2023.

