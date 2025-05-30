Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to RCB qualifying for IPL 2025 final ft. AB de Villiers

The cricketing fraternity reacted to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) dominating victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 on Thursday (May 29) in Mullanpur. The win ensured RCB qualified for the IPL final after nine years.

After choosing to bowl first, RCB secured consistent breakthroughs to stun the PBKS outfit. The home side lost five wickets inside seven overs and were stuttering at 50/5. Marcus Stoinis (26) and Azmatullah Omarzai (18) were the only significant contributors for the side as Punjab were all out for 101. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma scalped three wickets apiece for RCB.

In response, Virat Kohli (12) started well for RCB, but was dismissed soon. Nevertheless, Phil Salt continued his blistering form and got support from Mayank Agarwal (19). Salt (56*) and Rajat Patidar (15*) remained unbeaten, as RCB sealed the chase in 10 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top expert reactions to RCB progressing to Qualifier 1.

#1 AB de Villiers

Legendary RCB batter AB de Villiers is hopeful of the franchise finally winning their maiden IPL title this year. In a message to RCB fans on ESPNcricinfo, De Villiers said:

"The time has come. RCB is going all the way. I'm not allowed to say the Bengaluru terms because Virat told me I'm not allowed to say that anymore. But I truly believe we are going all the way this season. So stay tuned, buckle up and enjoy the ride."

Moreover, AB de Villiers pointed out that Virat Kohli's desire to win the title was witnessed with his aggression and passion during the game. He said (via India Today):

"I can't help but think of my last years playing cricket, not to say that he's only got a couple of years left. Maybe he plays for another 5. But heading towards late 30s, I've got to just say that I've got so much respect for the amount of energy he's still showing, the care, the will to win another trophy, that deep desire."

#2 Virender Sehwag

During his interaction on Cricbuzz Live, Virender Sehwag lauded RCB for their performance in the game. On being asked whether skipper Rajat Patidar's captaincy will be the start of the golden period for RCB, Sehwag said:

"Definitely, this time they have reached the final under him in the first year, and I can only pray that RCB wins the title this time. Before this, RCB have reached the final thrice but fell short each team and the wait could finally end this time. However, they have to play an impressive brand of cricket to win the title." (7:20)

Further, Sehwag felt Josh Hazlewood was sensational to pick up important wickets.

"Josh Hazlewood displayed terrific exhibition of swing bowling. He demolished PBKS' top-order, which was very dangerous. RCB missed his services in the team's first game after the IPL resumed, as they lost the game. He showed why they missed him in today's game," he added. (16:55)

#3 Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed his happiness after RCB qualified for the final, and felt they were well poised to lift their maiden title. Pathan lauded the RCB bowling unit for putting PBKS under pressure with their consistent breakthroughs in the powerplay. He said:

"RCB, Ee Sala Cup Namde, can I say that? They are one step away from achieving that beautiful dream after 18 years. The moment they scalped five wickets in the powerplay (until seventh over), the match was in their grip. They locked Punjab's lions in the cage. After the powerplay, Suyash Sharma came in and bowled brilliantly. He must have got confidence after taking wickets ahead of the final." (0:01)

Then, Pathan mentioned that Nuwan Thushara would have been gutted to miss the game, but the presence of Josh Hazlewood was needed for the side due to his experience to bowl in partnerships. He added:

"It must have been hurting for Nuwan Thushara to sit out after impressive spell last game, but the most talented pacer Josh Hazlewood, not only bowl well himself, he also runs the bowling attack and brings calmness to the side. He scalped three wickets, especially of Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis."

#4 Aakash Chopra

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra lauded RCB for their lopsided victory. He said:

"The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have reached the final. They have not just reached the final, they have stormed into the final. Incredibly enough, it's an interesting one, it's been 15 years, if you see from 2011, since the playoffs started, the team that qualifies second always plays the final." (0:01).

Chopra also credited RCB's brilliant bowling performance to skipper Rajat Patidar. He added:

"Rajat Patidar's return. I thought that was incredibly important as they were missing the captain. The captain came and made the bowling changes very well. Now you didn't see Bhuvi with the old ball. You saw Bhuvi bowling with the new ball. He got Yash Dayal to bowl one over. Josh Hazlewood was used properly, and then he got Suyash Sharma." (2:10)

#5 Tom Moody

During his post-match analysis on ESPNcricinfo, former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody felt the biggest positive for RCB this year was the squad balance and the team management's trust in the players.

As per Moody, all RCB players have had an opportunity to step up, which is in contrast to previous years, when they were dependent on a few individuals. He said:

"I think their squad, and particularly their playing XI or XII that they've gone with throughout the whole season has been the big difference between previous years. It's a better balanced side, far better balanced side. It's not top heavy. There's opportunities for other players to have an impact in the game, where previously you look at RCB and it was always the top three and then you're concerned about what follows that." (14:27)

Moody opined that the spinners are complementing the experienced pace bowling unit, which has made RCB a potent side.

"But you look at their side now, it's just got a better balance to it. And their bowling attack, aside from the fact that they don't have any sort of real mystery to their spin, but their spin has dovetailed nicely into the hard work that the pace bowlers have done," he added.

