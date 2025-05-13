Who said what - top 5 expert reactions on Virat Kohli's Test retirement ft. Sanjay Manjrekar 

Veteran Indian cricketer Virat Kohli officially announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12. Just two days earlier, on May 10, reports had surfaced indicating that the 36-year-old had informed the BCCI of his decision to step away from the longest format of the game.

Around the same time, several prominent figures in the cricketing world — including legends like Brian Lara — had begun urging Kohli to consider bringing his red-ball career to a close.

Then, on May 12, Kohli took everyone by surprise with an emotional announcement on Instagram. In his post, he reflected on the immense pride and honor he felt in representing India in whites for the past 14 years. He wrote:

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off,” Kohli added.

The Delhi-born cricketer earned 123 Test caps for India, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 31 fifties and 30 centuries to his name. He bids farewell to the format as India's fourth-highest run-scorer in Test history.

Since his retirement announcement, several cricketing experts have shared their thoughts on the decision. In this article, we take a look at the top five expert reactions to Virat Kohli’s Test retirement.

Top 5 expert reactions on Virat Kohli's Test retirement

#1 Aakash Chopra

On his YouTube channel ‘Aakash Chopra’, former Indian opener shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, stating that there will never be another player like him — someone who excelled across all three formats of the game.

The 47-year-old emphasized that even a decade from now, people will look back and realize that a cricketer like the Delhi-born batter may never be seen again.

"There will never be another player like Virat Kohli. Never. He is a three-format master. Where do you find three-format masters these days? There used to be a time when you could expect a player to play well in all three formats — Test, ODI, and T20 — and perform consistently across them," he said.

"Even among the so-called “Fab Four,” none of them are performing consistently across all three formats anymore. What Virat Kohli has done — and done for such a long time — is remarkable. He captained in T20s. He scored runs in T20s. In ODI cricket — I mean — he’s practically sitting on the throne of 'Best Ever,'" he added.

Chopra continued:

“And in Test cricket, with more than 9000 runs, such dominance is just not going to be seen again. I think he is the last of this generation. I don't believe that anyone in the upcoming generation — and we are in 2025 now — even if you watch this video in 2035, maybe then you’ll understand and appreciate this: there was a Kohli once, and no one like him was ever born again. That was the last of that wonderful generation — of which he was the torchbearer, the warrior, the emperor. So yes, there will never be another Virat Kohli."

#2 Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian spinner-turned-broadcaster Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on his YouTube channel ‘harbhajanturbanatorsingh996’, expressing that he’s finding it hard to come to terms with Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket.

Harbhajan recalled Kohli’s debut Test tour to the West Indies, where he had advised the young batter that with his talent, anything less than 10,000 Test runs would be falling short of his potential. He said:

"The person who loved Test cricket the most, the one who kept it alive — has himself now said goodbye to Test cricket. I'm finding it a bit hard to digest. I just can’t understand what really happened. I remember when Virat Kohli came to play Test matches in the West Indies. He was already a proven ODI player, scoring runs.”

“That chubby-cheeked, lively Kohli struggled in Tests — bouncers kept coming, he got out playing the pull, or trapped LBW. Fidel Edwards gave him a tough time. His confidence dipped. I told him, “If you don’t score 10,000 Test runs, blame only yourself — you’ve got the talent. He said, ‘Paaji, I will do it,” Harbhajan continued.

The 44-year-old stated that while Kohli scored over 9,000 runs, his impact on Test cricket goes far beyond numbers — leaving a lasting influence that will resonate with generations of cricketers. He further added:

“And today, when I look back — these runs that he has scored, they only show what he did on the field, in matches. But the greater contribution was what he did to keep Test cricket alive. These 9000-plus runs — I think they’re worth far more than just 20, 25, or even 3000 extra runs. Because he left behind an impact — an influence that will stay with generations of cricketers. His name will be written in bold headlines, because he was the kind of player who brought a generation back to Test cricket.”

#3 Anil Kumble

Former Indian captain and head coach Anil Kumble was taken by surprise following Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, the former spinner expressed his belief that Kohli still had a few more years of red-ball cricket left in him.

Kumble also noted that players of the stature of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin deserved a proper farewell.

“Yeah, surely I didn't see it coming. It certainly caught me off guard. I thought he still had a couple of years left in him, especially at the Test level. You know, and he's playing only the ODI format now — he's already retired from the T20 format — so it's a bit of a surprise that it’s come now. Obviously, no player leaves with any regret. I'm sure he would have thought this through, and ultimately, it's the player's call. We may want to see the player for a longer time on the field, but I guess it's something he's decided — and he's decided to move on,” he said.

“Yeah, it's a very quiet exit. I mean, this is something I certainly feel — that every player deserves to leave on his own terms. But I think, on the field... You know, we even spoke about this when Ashwin retired right in the middle of the series. He just announced his retirement and came back. And right now — I mean, Rohit Sharma a few days ago, and now Virat — I think all three of them certainly deserved a proper send-off,” he added.

#4 Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar shared that he wasn’t surprised by Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket, especially in light of India’s underwhelming performance in the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they lost 3–1. Kohli himself had a disappointing series, scoring just 190 runs across nine innings at an average of 23.75. Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar remarked:

"To play or not play is an individual decision. But I'm not surprised because I thought after what happened in Australia, there were going to be massive changes. So I'm not surprised he decided to call it a day."

However, the 75-year-old also noted that replacing the veteran batter won’t be easy, considering the remarkable performances he has delivered across all three formats for India. Gavaskar further added:

"He has been a colossal presence. He is a colossus as far as run-scoring is concerned. In all formats of the game - not just Tests, but one-dayers and T20s too - he has been phenomenal. Since the time he made his debut, what he has done, what he has achieved for Indian cricket and what he has contributed to world cricket is unbelievable. Those boots are massive to fill. It's not going to be easy for someone to come in and bat at that position. You could possibly see a couple of players coming in and going at that No. 4 spot."

#5 Sanjay Manjrekar

Following Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar lauded him for defying conventional norms and playing with a singular focus on winning. Reflecting on the 36-year-old’s mindset, he shared his thoughts in a column for the Hindustan Times.

"In every way he was a modern-day hero, a role model for young athletes with his six-pack abs, his tattoos and his style of playing cricket. He did not conform to behaving ‘correctly’ on the field... he was there to win and he wasn’t going to let convention come in the way. But he worshipped Test cricket,” Sanjay wrote.

"And for a while when Test cricket was really struggling (and will continue to do so) as a format, Virat invested much in it, showing that his heart was in the right place. He is a very rich sportsman but until the very end he gave his all to Test cricket, the most non-lucrative form of the game. When Virat the superstar was touching new heights in Test cricket, sometimes I would feel that the format needed him more than the other way round,” he added.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will continue to represent India in ODIs and will remain active in the IPL.

