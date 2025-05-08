Video of Rohit Sharma hugging Harbhajan Singh goes viral after former's Test retirement amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Team India batter Rohit Sharma's video of hugging former spinner Harbhajan Singh has gone viral after Rohit's Test retirement amid the IPL 2025 season. Rohit announced his retirement from the longest format on Wednesday, May 7.

He is currently playing in the ongoing IPL 2025 season with the Mumbai Indians (MI). In the video, Rohit Sharma can be seen hugging Harbhajan Singh. Rohit was spotted in a white t-shirt while Harbhajan was wearing a casual red shirt with a white t-shirt inside. The former spinner can also be seen patting Rohit on the back.

Rohit can then be seen waving at the people present as he entered the lift with wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Watch the video posted by a user on X (Twitter) below -

Notably, Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh have not only represented India together but have also played together for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL. Harbhajan is currently commentating in the league as well.

Rohit Sharma's numbers in Test cricket

Rohit Sharma made his Test debut in 2013 against the West Indies in Kolkata. His last appearance came in the Melbourne Test against Australia in the recent series. He played only three Tests and five innings on the tour, making just 31 runs as it turned out to be a poor outing for him, leading to question marks on his place as a batter and captaincy.

Rohit Sharma played 67 Tests in his career and scored 4301 runs at an average of 40.57. He also scored 12 hundreds and 18 half-centuries in whites for India. The right-hander made 2535 runs from 34 Tests at home and 1644 runs from 31 Tests away.

India will now have to announce a new captain for the upcoming five-match Test series in England in June 2025. In the ongoing IPL season, Rohit has scored 300 runs from 11 matches at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 152.28 with three half-centuries. He will continue to lead India in ODI cricket after having pulled the curtains down on his Test career for the country.

