Who said what? - Top 5 expert comments on India's chances in the WTC Final vs Australia

India and Australia are set to lock horns in the second World Test Championship Final on Wednesday. This will be India's second straight World Test Championship (WTC) Final after their 8-wicket loss to New Zealand in the inaugural final. This final presents yet another opportunity for India to win their first ICC event since 2013.

The Indian side has been plagued by fitness issues in the recent past. Several key players such as KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant have been ruled out of the final due to injuries. As a result of this, players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Ajinkya Rahane have either received their maiden call-up or been recalled to the Indian side on the back of their recent form. The key players for India before the final on recent form are Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami.

Australia on the other hand has a full-strength squad barring the absence of Josh Hazlewood. Their key batters such as Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have already been playing County Cricket to tune themselves to English conditions before the big final. Australia has an advantage in the aspect that the English conditions are closer to Australian conditions than Indian ones. On that note, let us take a look at 5 expert comments on India's chances in the ICC WTC Final.

#1 "India’s problem will only be their batting" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra is one of the most vocal pundits in the cricketing fraternity. Speaking on India's chances in the WTC final to Star Sports, Chopra stated that he had confidence in the Indian bowling attack but was a little worried about India's batting line-up. Thus, he added that Australia begins the side as the stronger side.

Speaking to Star Sports, "When I see this squad, I see the quality in bowling. India’s problem will only be their batting. I feel this is a bowling attack that can trouble Australia’s batters in England. I am slightly worried about the batting. Australia start off as the stronger side to begin with, but I have tremendous faith in the quality of Indian bowling and they could upset the applecart. If you see the top six and their current form and imagine that they are playing in England, who gives you the confidence – Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara is once again a reliable player. Barring these two, there is a slight question mark on the others based on their formBowling can probably bring India back into the game. You said there is one Test match, so there are fewer chances of making a comeback but Test match cricket is such that if you don’t play well in the first two days and you improve your game later, a comeback can happen."

#2 "Bumrah is a massive loss for India" - Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor is the inaugural winner of the WTC. Having retired last year, Taylor like several other cricketers has transitioned into a cricket expert. Taylor felt that Jasprit Bumrah's injury will be a major loss to India and added that the toss will play a major role in the result of the final.

The Kiwi legend stated, "Whoever wins the toss, it’ll be interesting to see how much grass they do leave on the wicket. India like to play two spinners so if they can bowl last on it you never know. But, I think Australia play here a lot in the Ashes series, and losing Bumrah is a massive loss for India. So I think the toss will play a part, but the early prediction I’d say just slightly in favour of Australia probably because of the injuries that India have but also because of the experience that Australia have in playing over here.”

#3 "Australia are slightly favourites going into the game" - Wasim Akram

One of the most legendary fast-bowlers in cricket history, Wasim Akram is one of the leading voices in the commentary box. He felt that Australia are slight favourites heading into the final and added that both teams have been the two best Test sides in world cricket over the past two years.

Wasim Akram opined, "Both teams have shown in the last two years they are the best in the world, hence they are in the final. This pitch usually favours teams from the sub-continent, but whenever we toured here... we played our last Test match here at the end of August or the first week of September. But this is happening first week of June, so the square is different, fresh square and the ball is different all together as a Dukes. So I think going into this Test match Australia are slightly favourites, although (Josh) Hazlewood is out and he would have been very handy on this pitch. And India has a great record against Australia in the last couple of years, they just won the home series 2-1, so it’ll be a very close game, and that’s the beauty of this World Test Championship. I’m so kind of disappointed, it’s too late now – in our time there wasn’t anything like this, imagine playing to be the best team in the world. Australia are slightly favourites going into the game, but there are a lot of factors – the weather, the pitch, the Dukes ball. Every session is important; one session maybe Australia will win and India will come back hard in the next one, that’s the beauty of Test cricket."

#4 "India have got a couple of little uncertain areas in their team" - Ricky Ponting

Legendary Australia Captain and batter Ricky Ponting is one of the sharpest cricketing brains in the world. The 3-time World Cup winner felt that Australia are the favourites before the final and felt that India were bogged down by the injuries in their team. He even felt that Australia are better suited to the conditions in England.

The Australian legend explained, "Australia are just favourites. India have got a couple of little uncertain areas in their team I think in terms of how selection and injuries are concerned. With KL Rahul not being there, (Jasprit) Bumrah obviously not being there, Umesh Yadav’s had a bit of an injury cloud over his head, which keeper do they want to take – do they go with Ishan Kishan of KS Bharat? I think Australia are going to be a lot more settled and then when you think about conditions here as well, these early June conditions probably more like Australian conditions than they are Indian conditions. But saying that we all know how well India played in Australia last time they were there, so I just think on the back of their work that they’ve done, Australia I think start narrow favourites."

#5 "Mohammed Shami will be the key for India" - Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri was one of the architects that have transformed this Indian Cricket Team into an amazing fighting force. The former India Head Coach felt that Mohammed Shami would be a key player for India and the team that lands the first blow will have an advantage in the one-off test.

One of the best commentators in the history of the game, he opined to the ICC, "In a one-off game it’s not easy. When I see current form, both of these teams have not played the longer duration of the game for quite some time. India have played a lot of T20 cricket, Australia on the other hand – barring (Steve) Smith and (Marnus) Labuschagne who played a bit of country cricket – haven’t played for the longer periods of time. I think the first punch will count on day one. I think Pat Cummins will be charged up for Australia, and I think Mohammed Shami for India (will be key)."

